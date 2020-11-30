You’ll be the most stylish person at the beach, park or enjoying an outdoor camping trip or rocking up to your friend’s barbecue this summer, fall and winter thanks to the Eddie Bauer cooler bag sale. The must-haves are selling rapidly as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale.



As part of the sale’s amazing discounts, Eddie Bauer has slashed 40% off some items, including these classy coolers. Our favorite is this ruby red unisex offering (at $36), which perfectly doubles as a backpack, meaning no more lugging around your drinks by hand! With a 20-liter capacity, it will easily fit a 12-pack and has adjustable toggles to help secure wine or water bottles. There are also two side pockets to fit in any extra necessities.

With a padded handle around the grip, you can also tuck the backpack straps away and carry the cooler by hand. As well as the backpack version, this cooler comes in a tote style you can get in both black and blue and is just $42 during the Amazon Cyber Monday 2020.

This Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Cyber Monday Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop the Eddie Bauer cooler bags at Amazon.

Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Amazon Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Throw this Eddie Bauer 20-liter cooler on your back or wear it as a tote. This Eddie Bauer cooler is on sale for $36, while supplies last. $36 at Amazon

Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer Amazon Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is $42, while supplies last. $42 at Amazon

