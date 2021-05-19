Shopping

Best Amazon Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Fashion Deals
Amazon

We're all ready for summer -- and for fashion lovers, that means a summer wardrobe refresh. Amazon is here to help out with its Summer Fashion Sale where you can find loads of discounts on everything from leggings to designer purses. 

ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop. 

If you're looking for a fresh start for summer, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and active this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at .

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale ahead. 

Angashion Women’s Wrap V Neck Ruffle Floral Printed Midi Dress with Belt
Angashion Women’s Wrap V Neck Ruffle Floral Printed Midi Dress with Belt
Amazon
Angashion Women’s Wrap V Neck Ruffle Floral Printed Midi Dress with Belt
A midi dress perfect for almost any occasion this summer. Available in 8 different colors, you'll definitely find a color in this Angashion Women’s Wrap V Neck Ruffle Floral Printed Midi Dress that'll match your style.
$34 AT AMAZON
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Maxi T-Shirt Dress
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Maxi T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Maxi T-Shirt Dress
Stay relaxed and cool in this Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Maxi T-Shirt Dress. This dress is made from 100% cotton and features an adjustable waistband.
$112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145)
accsa Women Classic Wide Brim Sun Hat
accsa Women Classic Wide Brim Sun Hat
Amazon
accsa Women Classic Wide Brim Sun Hat
This accsa Women Classic Wide Brim Sun Hat is a steal! Beat the sun this spring and summer with this Wide Brim Hat. 
$18 AT AMAZON
Dokotoo Womens Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Womens Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
Dokotoo Womens Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
The perfect spring and summer dress. This Dokotoo Floral Print Mini Dress features a deep v neck, an opening in the back, and is available in 30 different colors and prints.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Lightweight Jersey Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Lightweight Jersey Dress
Amazon
Polo Ralph Lauren Womens Lightweight Jersey Dress
This easy-to-throw-on dress from Ralph Lauren is just what you need for lazy summer days. 
$63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Heart Thong Sandals
It's easy to slide into summer with these Tory Burch sandals.
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
With almost 22,000 reviews (80% being 5 Star), these PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops are the perfect earrings to complete your casual summer outfit. At $14 these simple and classy earrings are a must-buy!
$14 AT AMAZON
Herschel Nova Backpack
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Nova Backpack
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
$81 AT AMAZON
Nixon Time Teller
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Nixon Time Teller
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $87)
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE 2182 125213
Amazon
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
If you're in need of new summer shades, these Versace sunglasses are a steal at 55% off the original price.   
$157 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in another pink color.
$155 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 50% off the regular price. 
$85 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $137 off the original price. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$293 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375)
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60 AT AMAZON
Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven mini backpack
Amazon
Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.
$62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. 
$168 AT AMAZON
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

RELATED CONTENT:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here's What You Need to Know

265 Best Amazon Deals: Apple, Kate Spade, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & more

34 Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon's Best Deals on Jewelry

Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now

Amazon Deals: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

Quay Sale: Get Select Sunglasses for as Low as $39

Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewel

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Olivia Rodrigo Wore the It-Sunglasses for 2021 -- Get Her Look

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots & More

 