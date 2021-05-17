With Spring underway and the Summer season just weeks away, there's no better time than now for a wardrobe refresh to prepare for the summer. Along with jewelry, accessories, handbags, shoes, and more, Amazon has tons of deals for spring into summer. The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is available at Amazon's Sale event and is the perfect watch to gift or help you keep track of your fitness and wellness goals. The watch is currently priced at $169 (regularly $339) – giving you 50% off. There's also a Black Kate Spade Scallop Watch for $169 -- giving you 50% off.

This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.

In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.

TheAmazon Mother's Day Sale Event is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch.

Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Rose Gold Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Rose Gold Touchscreen Smartwatch This Rose Gold Option of the Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch makes the perfect gift. At 50% off, you don't want to miss it! $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $338) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. $218 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339) Buy Now

