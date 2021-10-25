Shopping

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100 -- Echo, Instant Pot, Vera Bradley and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍ , ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon holiday gifts under $100
Amazon

If you want to treat loved ones to holiday gifts under $100, Amazon has amazing options of gifts to shop on their 2021 holiday gift guide! The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Sale.

The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
Amazon
Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
For those who aren't great at the art of gift giving, go for cute and functional. This plush avocado is microwavable so it acts as a heating pad when your gift recipient is feeling stressed or under the weather. 
$23
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
Amazon
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
A friend who likes delicious treats will appreciate this gift basket. It comes packed with sweet treats like handmade chocolates and caramel corn. 
$37
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack with adjustable straps is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$115$97
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. 
$89
Angashion Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Amazon
Angashion Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 30% off, while supplies last.
$39$35
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Amazon
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. 
$57$52
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$45
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60$45
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin 010-01995-10 Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. 
$130$99
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
$100$92
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$81
AuKing Mini Projector
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
AuKing Mini Projector
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$87
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
$60$35
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. 
$60$55
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$58$55

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson and Ziwe Model for Rowing Blazers' New Collection

shopDisney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021 -- Avengers, Frozen & More

Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy and More

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

The Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift Wine Lovers