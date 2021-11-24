Shopping

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100 -- Superga, Tory Burch, Ninja and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍ , ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon holiday gifts under $100
Amazon

Holiday shopping is ramping up and treating loved ones to holiday gifts under $100 is easy, thanks to Amazon! Amazon has amazing options of gifts to shop on their 2021 holiday gift guide! The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products for any wish list ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings for the holiday season and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

The shopping event delivers great discounts on Amazon gifts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.  If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
It seems everyone has a pair of white sneakers. If your favorite fashion enthusiast doesn't have a pair (or needs a new pair), these Supergas are a favorite of Kate Middleton. 
$65$34
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
If you're out of unique gift ideas, give your loved one the option to choose whatever book they want to read with this Kindle Paperwhite. 
$130$90
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja makes high quality kitchen gadgets -- and for under $100, this air fryer is an affordable gift that any cook or chef will love.
$120$100
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
On the hunt for a thoughtful gift for the fashionista? The fashion enthusiast will appreciate these shades from Tory Burch on Christmas morning (and you'll appreciate the 57% discount!).
$190$83
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
If you love Ugg boots but Fluff Yeahs aren't for you, these cozy loafer slippers might be a good fit. 
$100
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
Amazon
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket for Christmas
A friend who likes delicious treats will appreciate this gift basket. It comes packed with sweet treats like handmade chocolates and caramel corn. 
$37
AuKing Mini Projector
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
AuKing Mini Projector
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$64
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
For the cook in your life, this Dutch oven will bring endless joy. 
$80
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. You can find it on discount right now at Amazon.
$60$35
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
$100$93
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
If ever there was a time to get a Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket, it's now. 
$70$54
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$80
Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
Amazon
Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
Any hiker on your list will appreciate the quality of these Timberland boots. 
$90
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. 
$80$65
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin 010-01995-10 Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. 
$130$99
Glossiest Lip Gloss by Glossier
Glossiest Lip Gloss by Glossier
Amazon
Glossiest Lip Gloss by Glossier
Looking for a great stocking stuffer for a makeup enthusiast? Let them shine in this lip gloss by Glossier. 
$26
Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker
Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker
Amazon
Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker
For pizza lovers, this Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker is priceless. 
$43
Angashion Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Amazon
Angashion Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 30% off, while supplies last.
$39$27
Sorel Men's Falcon Ridge II Slippers
Sorel Men's Falcon Ridge II Slippers
Amazon
Sorel Men's Falcon Ridge II Slippers
These are somewhere between a sturdy shoe and cozy slipper, perfect for another winter of working from home. 
$70
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
This is the year for Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers. 
$100$60
Pockimals Shirt with Stuffed Animal Set
Pockimals Shirt with Stuffed Animal Set
Amazon
Pockimals Shirt with Stuffed Animal Set
For a unique gift for the little one in your life, you probably won't find anything more adorable than these itty bitty stuffed animals that you can pack in a pocket! (Pocket included!)
$30
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$60
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$35
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Amazon
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. 
$58$54
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. 
$89
Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
Amazon
Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad
For those who aren't great at the art of gift giving, go for cute and functional. This plush avocado is microwavable so it acts as a heating pad when your gift recipient is feeling stressed or under the weather. 
$29
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack with adjustable straps is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$115$91
QIXING Women's Casual Open Front Knit Cardigan
QIXING Women's Casual Open Front Knit Cardigan
Amazon
QIXING Women's Casual Open Front Knit Cardigan
Just about anyone on your list could use a cozy cardigan this winter. 
$41
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features an LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The 31 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

15 Great Gifts for Her