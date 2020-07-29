Best Back to School Supplies Under $100: Amazon Fire Tablet, Herschel Backpack and More
Back-to-school season is almost here. As many students across the nation plan to participate in distance learning instead of in-person classes in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it's important more than ever to ensure the best school supplies and gear are available.
Whether you're the student or a parent, saving money is always a good idea and if you can check items off the back-to-school supply list for under $100, that's a plus.
From traditional supplies like notebooks to tech favorites such as a tablet, ET Style has gathered the best back-to-school supplies that won't cost a fortune.
Get the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for on-the-go and at-home web browsing and entertainment. It has an 8" HD display, 32 GB internal storage and 12-hour battery life.
A scientific calculator from Texas Instruments is essential for math homework. It's great for solving problems for geometry, trigonometry, statistics, biology, chemistry, physics and algebra.
A stylish notebook to jot down notes for each subject. Available at Target.
Kids can listen to audio and watch video in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds.
Charge multiple devices at once, including a iPhone and Apple Watch, on this Anker wireless charging pad.
Study from the couch or bed on this wooden lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and is hallowed-out to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small drawer!
A new backpack is a must-have for back-to-school season. Keep school essentials organized in this roomy and sleek Herschel backpack for distance learning. Use it later, too, when schools reopen.
