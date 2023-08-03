Teachers go into education, not for the paycheck, but because they're passionate about teaching the next generation. Teachers returning to the classroom have a lot to do before the school bell rings this fall. From lesson planning to decorating the classroom, so their class can have the best year yet, they truly do a labor of love.

For teachers or parents who want to help the transition to the classroom go as smoothly as possible, it's time for back-to-school shopping. Teachers will need extra school supplies, cleaning supplies and everything else in between. Whether you're the instructor who needs to find some great deals on these supplies or a parent of a future teacher's pet who wants to show your appreciation, we've found the best deals on back-to-school products for teachers.

From multi-packs of hand sanitizer to keep the germs at bay to enough pencils to keep the students writing for the entire year, we've found the items on your school's wishlist. Below, shop our top picks that are all currently on sale.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (3-Pack) Walmart Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (3-Pack) Even if these Clorox cleaning products aren't on the school list, your school will be so appreciative if you donate these bacteria-killing wipes. Plus, your kid will be less likely to get sick if they're frequently sanitizing surfaces. $15 $7 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More

Save 25% On Converse Sneakers to Wear Back to School & All Year-Round

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Calpak Back-to-School Sale: Save on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More

Get 25% Off The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour

The Best Deals on HP Printers at Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale