14 Best Back-to-School Bargains for Teachers: Shop Deals on the Top School Supplies for Fall 2023
Teachers go into education, not for the paycheck, but because they're passionate about teaching the next generation. Teachers returning to the classroom have a lot to do before the school bell rings this fall. From lesson planning to decorating the classroom, so their class can have the best year yet, they truly do a labor of love.
For teachers or parents who want to help the transition to the classroom go as smoothly as possible, it's time for back-to-school shopping. Teachers will need extra school supplies, cleaning supplies and everything else in between. Whether you're the instructor who needs to find some great deals on these supplies or a parent of a future teacher's pet who wants to show your appreciation, we've found the best deals on back-to-school products for teachers.
From multi-packs of hand sanitizer to keep the germs at bay to enough pencils to keep the students writing for the entire year, we've found the items on your school's wishlist. Below, shop our top picks that are all currently on sale.
Enough for the entire classroom, this colored pencil pack from Crayola comes with 20 pencils in each of the 12 colors.
When writing on a dry-erase board, there's nothing worse than trying to use a dried-out marker. This 36-pack of dry-erase markers is enough for all the students and the teacher.
Students have to use No. 2 pencils for standardized tests and they're preferred for many assignments. With this large pack of 150 pencils, the teacher will be able to loan out the necessary writing utensil to anyone in need.
Complete with a red pen for grading, this 60-pack of pens will be enough for the teacher and the classroom.
During cold and allergy season, this multi-pack of Kleenex tissues will come in handy.
The students in the classroom won't need to bring their own markers when the teacher pulls out this pack of 200 Crayola markers.
Make arts and crafts mess-free with this 30-pack of Elmer's glue sticks.
Even if these Clorox cleaning products aren't on the school list, your school will be so appreciative if you donate these bacteria-killing wipes. Plus, your kid will be less likely to get sick if they're frequently sanitizing surfaces.
Frequently found in classrooms of all ages, these large rip-away sheets are great for on-the-go instructions. You can give these pads to multiple classrooms if you purchase the six-pack.
In History and English classes, these colorful highlighters will come in handy when students need to remember important excerpts.
You can never have too many bottles of hand sanitizer in the classroom.
Stay more organized with this five-pocket folder that comes with colorful labels. Multiple hues of this convenient organizer are currently discounted.
Just like the students, a weekly planner for teachers will keep them on top of assignment due dates and testing schedules. With over 400 reviews, this agenda has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
You can't write with a broken pencil. An extra pencil sharpener in the classroom will always be helpful.
