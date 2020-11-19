Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon fashion gifts 1280
Amazon

Looking for a fashionable gift for a fashionable friend? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide, and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands. 

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop. 

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion holiday gifts from Amazon ahead. 

Honeycomb Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops
Amazon
Honeycomb Hoops
Simone I. Smith
These Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops are a whopping 60% off the retail price and the #1 new jewelry item at Amazon. Get these trendy hoops while you can. Oprah agrees, as these are a few of her favorite things this year.
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty bra and panty
Amazon
Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty
Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna. 
BRA
UNDERWEAR
Square Sunglasses
Gucci
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Gucci
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $375
Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 
Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 
REGULARLY $86.82
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Amazon
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy holiday gift.
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
REGULARLY $179.99
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 
ORIGINALLY $149.95
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is $76 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
ORIGINALLY $198
Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. 
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Amazon
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
REGULARLY $159.95
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $175
Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop
The Drop Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
Amazon
Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop
On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands. 
Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Travel Face Covering Set
Amazon
Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch
This Tory Burch face mask set is pretty and protective. Each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, has a slot for an optional filter and comes with a handy travel pouch. 
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi
Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Amazon
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi
Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well.
Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Velvet Knotted Headband
Amazon
Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. 
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho
Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
REGULARLY $168
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
REGULARLY $429
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
Time Teller
Nixon
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Time Teller
Nixon
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 
Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven mini backpack
Amazon
Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven
Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.
Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush
Modecrush Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Amazon
Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush
An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions.
'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas
Stella & Haas 'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Amazon
'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas
A gorgeous set of pearl huggie earrings by Stella & Haas for under $30! 

 

