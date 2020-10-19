Best Holiday Gifts for Baby

If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new parent, you know practicality is key. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use.

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for little baby including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library.

Bixbee Bootie UGG Nordstrom Bixbee Bootie UGG A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Linen Trim Muslin Baby Blanket Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Linen Trim Muslin Baby Blanket Pottery Barn Kids A soft, cozy baby blanket made from 100% cotton muslin. Available in blush, gray and indigo trimming, made with 100% linen. Add personalization at checkout. $39.50 at Pottery Barn Kids

Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop Target Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing. $15.99 at Target

Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. REGULARLY $178.74 $159.95 at The Honest Company

Jungle Pals Playmat Winfun Kohl's Jungle Pals Playmat Winfun A playmat full of bright colors and cute animals that'll keep baby entertained. $25.49 at Kohl's

Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes. $80 at Uncommon Goods

Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. $24 at Janie and Jack

Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund Macy's Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb. $25 at Macy's

Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs Etsy Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. $11.78 at Etsy

