Best Holiday Gifts for Baby

By ETonline Staff
If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new parent, you know practicality is key. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use. 

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for little baby including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library.

Shop our selection of perfect gift options for little ones.

Bixbee Bootie
UGG
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
Bixbee Bootie
UGG

A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. 

Linen Trim Muslin Baby Blanket
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Linen Trim Muslin Baby Blanket
Pottery Barn Kids
Linen Trim Muslin Baby Blanket
Pottery Barn Kids

A soft, cozy baby blanket made from 100% cotton muslin. Available in blush, gray and indigo trimming, made with 100% linen. Add personalization at checkout. 

Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop
Skip Hop Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Target
Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop

A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing.

Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company

A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. 

REGULARLY $178.74

Jungle Pals Playmat
Winfun
Winfun Jungle Pals Playmat
Kohl's
Jungle Pals Playmat
Winfun

A playmat full of bright colors and cute animals that'll keep baby entertained. 

Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods

A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.

Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack

Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. 

Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Macy's
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund

This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb.

Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Etsy
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs

This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. 

