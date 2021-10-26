Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon -- Instant Pot, Kate Spade, Apple and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon

Splurging on holiday gifts this year doesn't mean you have to spend over $200 -- if you're looking on Amazon! Amazon has amazing options to shop on their 2021 holiday gift guide! It's out a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Apple AirPods, the Amazon Kindle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

The holiday shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $100 for a thoughtful gift. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$200 picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer
If a cook is among the loved ones you're gift shopping for, this Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer will be among their favorite things, guaranteed. It has everything you want for the OG Instant Pot, but this one also comes with an air frying capability. 
$150$130
Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size
Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size
Amazon
Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size
A weighted blanket for calm nights and relaxing naps. 
$40$34
Cheese Board and Knife Set
Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
Cheese Board and Knife Set
If you're gift shopping for an entertainer, look no further than this cheese board. 
$80$55
Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
Amazon
Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.*
$240$199
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Gisele Long PJ Set
Amazon
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.
$120
Beats by Dre Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 43% off right now, while supplies last.
$300$170
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
This lightweight yet sturdy bag is the quintessential fall purse. 
$178$500
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$110
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
$130$90
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire is one of Amazon's bestselling products. 
$200$160
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case.
$159$120
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation and come with a wireless charging case. 
$249$197
Amazon Echo Studio
Echo Studio
Amazon
Amazon Echo Studio
This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you to play music, read the news and ask questions without lifting a finger. 
$199
Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera
Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. 
$169$165
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Fitbit Ionic Watch
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water-resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging.
$250$180
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$130$120
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150

