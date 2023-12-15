Christmas is only 10 days away, but that doesn't mean you've missed the shipping deadlines to have your gifts arrive in time. If you are still shopping for the perfect gift for gamers on your list, Walmart and Amazon have Nintendo Switch deals available right now.

The selection of Nintendo Switch discounts includes consoles bundled with some of this year's best games. Flexible and family-friendly, the Nintendo Switch is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. The Nintendo gamer in your life will love any of these Christmas gifts that deliver fun gameplay for the holidays.

Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart holiday sales, we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch deals worth shopping now.

Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with over the holidays.

Nintendo Switch Party Game Bundle Walmart Nintendo Switch Party Game Bundle Share the fun with your friends and family with this Nintendo Switch bundle. Along with an extra Joy-Con controller, you'll get multiplayer games, including Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Overcooked! 2 and Kirby Star Allies. $701 $580 Shop Now

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our seven favorite deals below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $40 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Walmart Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts. $60 $49 Shop Now

Super Mario: Odyssey Walmart Super Mario: Odyssey Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans. $60 $42 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Walmart Animal Crossing: New Horizons The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward. $60 $51 Shop Now

