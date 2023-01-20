Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Keep Your Home Clean This Winter: Save Now On Roomba, Shark, and More
Amazon's deals can help you score huge deals on robot vacuum cleaners right now, which are popular and easy to use.
With winter and chilly temperatures here, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your dusty hardwood floors clean without having to leave your cozy blanket or bed. If you've been searching for an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on robot vacuum cleaners including Roomba's best-selling models, which have unbeatable savings right now. The crowd-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 78% off.
iRobot is constantly developing new versions of its Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba Combo s9+ Robot Vacuum comes with the Braava m6 and they both can automatically empty out trash on its own.
The most powerful and smartest Roomba yet with 40x the suction power.
As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze in 2023.
Ahead, clean smarter with the best robot vacuums on sale now at Amazon.
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals
This Robot Vacuum works double duty: It can mop, too! It is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, has a self-charging feature and uses tangle-free, strong suction.
This robot vacuum does it all by automatically cleaning multiple times a day and emptying its bin for you. It also comes with a smart mop with precision cleaning for your hard surfaces.
Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Give yourself one less chore to do. This model from Shark also empties itself using its true HEPA filtration capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens and keeping your floors clean for a fraction of the effort.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
Clean your home smarter with this iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum using Google Assistant and Alexa.
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
