Best Samsung Deals on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Earbuds, Tablets and More — Get Up to 50% Off

We know that upgrading your TV, smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful, but with the help of Amazon and Samsung these deals don't disappoint. If you're on the hunt for the best deals on top-rated Samsung tech, Amazon and Samsung is offering some of the best savings this winter.

With steep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds and more, get a jump on the New Year savings before the Super Bowl. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.  

Other highlights include 24% off the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. For a great Valentine's Day Gift, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 50% off. These noise cancelling earbuds let you control your playlist without reaching in your pocket. By tapping your buds, you can skip songs, launch music, and answer calls with your voice coming through loud and clear. 

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's Samsung deals available now. 

Best Samsung TV Deals 

65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K TV
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Amazon
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K TV

With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels, the Samsung OLED TV is intensely cinematic. The AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K picture quality.

$2,998$1,958
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.

$3,200$2,600
50" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
55" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Amazon
50" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.

$1,298$1,228
55" Samsung Frame TV (2021)
55" Samsung Frame TV
Amazon
55" Samsung Frame TV (2021)

Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor. 

$1,398$1,180
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
Samsung
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,500$1,300

Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

It's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.

$1,300$989
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it.

$1,920$1,520
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartpho
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design. 

$900$600
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Save on this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.

$701$525

Best Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" Android Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" Android Tablet

Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

$230$179
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time. 

$530$415
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"

Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently. 

$250$182
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).

$1,067$938

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5
Galaxy Watch5
Samsung
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. 

$330$260
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.

$250$169
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.

$400$3300

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. 

$120$100
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. 

$170$120
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.

$200$129

Best Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag. 

$1,400$1,200
SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor
SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor
Amazon
SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor

This SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor offers UHD 4K resolution with a 144Hz super smooth refresh rate.

$800$724
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.

$350$300

