We know that upgrading your TV, smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful, but with the help of Amazon and Samsung these deals don't disappoint. If you're on the hunt for the best deals on top-rated Samsung tech, Amazon and Samsung is offering some of the best savings this winter.

With steep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds and more, get a jump on the New Year savings before the Super Bowl. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.

Other highlights include 24% off the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. For a great Valentine's Day Gift, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 50% off. These noise cancelling earbuds let you control your playlist without reaching in your pocket. By tapping your buds, you can skip songs, launch music, and answer calls with your voice coming through loud and clear.

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's Samsung deals available now.

Best Samsung TV Deals

50" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 50" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,298 $1,228 Shop Now

Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it. $1,920 $1,520 Shop Now

Best Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time. $530 $415 Shop Now

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $330 $260 Shop Now

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $120 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $120 Shop Now

Best Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

