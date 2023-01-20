Best Samsung Deals on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Earbuds, Tablets and More — Get Up to 50% Off
We know that upgrading your TV, smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful, but with the help of Amazon and Samsung these deals don't disappoint. If you're on the hunt for the best deals on top-rated Samsung tech, Amazon and Samsung is offering some of the best savings this winter.
With steep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds and more, get a jump on the New Year savings before the Super Bowl. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.
Other highlights include 24% off the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. For a great Valentine's Day Gift, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 50% off. These noise cancelling earbuds let you control your playlist without reaching in your pocket. By tapping your buds, you can skip songs, launch music, and answer calls with your voice coming through loud and clear.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's Samsung deals available now.
Best Samsung TV Deals
With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels, the Samsung OLED TV is intensely cinematic. The AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K picture quality.
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Save on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
It's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.
The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it.
Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design.
Save on this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.
Best Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals
Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time.
Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.
It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals
Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform.
These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.
Best Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals
Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag.
This SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor offers UHD 4K resolution with a 144Hz super smooth refresh rate.
Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Before The Big Game: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung 4K TVs
Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save Up to 75% on Best-Selling ThinkPads
The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 75% On TVs, TurboTax, MacBooks and More
The Best Laptop Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, HP, and Lenovo
The Best Apple Deals of 2023: Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More
The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More
Apple's Newest iPad 10 Drops to Record Low Price: Shop All The Best iPad Deals Right Now
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: S22 Series, Z Fold 4, and More