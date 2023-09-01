Best Lists

Best White Pants for Women to Wear On and After Labor Day — Shop Madewell, Free People, Spanx and More

Best White Pants for Women 2022
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:08 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

The fashion gods have declared that the season of white pants is still in full-swing.

As decreed by the fashion gods, white pants have long been associated with summer style. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Athleta, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and shop ET's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.  

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

These TikTok-loved jeans are designed with built-in stretch for superior comfort.

$100 $51

Shop Now

Free People Needed Breaking Trousers

Free People Needed Breaking Trousers
Free People

Free People Needed Breaking Trousers

The definition of chic, these trousers will be an instant go-to for every look and are available in 3 staple colors. 

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your summer wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

The flared pants are crafted from Cozy Earth's signature viscose-bamboo fabric. Stylish and sustainable!

$160 $128

Shop Now

Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta

Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

Kick back and relax in the cutest linen (and breathable) pant — on sale to shop in two colors from Athleta.

$79 $55

Shop Now

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.

Roxy Oceanside Pant

Roxy Oceanside Pant
Nordstrom

Roxy Oceanside Pant

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

$44 $31

Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80 $51

Shop Now

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.

