Beyoncé's Childhood Home in Houston Burns in Fire on Christmas Day

Beyonce
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
By Anthony Dominic
Published: 6:27 AM PST, December 26, 2023

The singer lived in the house until she was five years old.

In a startling incident on Christmas morning, the childhood home of Beyoncé caught fire, though the family residing there managed to escape unharmed.

The Houston Fire Department responded swiftly to the emergency, receiving the call at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters arrived at the two-story brick house in Houston, Texas, within three to five minutes, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"We had it contained in about 10 minutes," District Chief Justin Barnes stated, highlighting the efficiency of the response in preventing further damage to the historic property. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Despite the early morning scare, the family members managed to evacuate safely, averting any injuries or casualties. 

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Beyoncé's family purchased the house in 1982, and the GRAMMY-winning artist lived there until she was five years old. The residence is a two-story brick house constructed in 1946. 

Beyoncé has yet to comment on the incident. 

