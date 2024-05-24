Revamp your activewear for summer with can't-miss deals at Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day Sale.
As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, it's the perfect time to take your fitness routine back outside and soak up the sunshine. Whether you're headed to the courts for a pickleball match or hitting the trails for a hike, Beyond Yoga's super-soft activewear will have you looking and feeling your best throughout the sweltering months.
To kick off the new season, Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day sale is taking up to 75% off all sale styles. Now through Monday, May 27, you can save big on leggings, sports bras, shorts, workout dresses and more summer-ready activewear essentials.
From everyday basics to high-performance workout attire, Beyond Yoga pieces are wear-tested by the brand's in-house team to establish the perfect fit. At the heart of their collection lies the original and best-selling Spacedye fabric, renowned for its buttery softness and exceptional stretchiness. The performance fabric adapts to your every move throughout the day, whether you're powering through an intense workout or simply lounging at home.
With hundreds of deals available now, we've rounded up our top picks that are destined to become staples in your workout wardrobe. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Beyond Yoga Memorial sale to grab unbeatable prices on fan-favorite items before they're gone.
Spacedye Movement Dress
Lightweight and supportive exercise dresses are one of our favorite styles for summer.
Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Midi Legging
Add a splash of color to your workout wardrobe with these Ultra Violet Heather leggings, featuring striking contrast outline seams.
Spacedye Lost Your Mind Cropped Tank
With its asymmetrical one-shoulder design and built-in bra, this cropped tank top doubles as workout wear and a stylish statement piece.
Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are our current favorite athleisure trend — they offer a full, comfy outfit with no coordinating necessary. This one in the seasonal blue gem heather caught our eye.
Featherweight Aquarius Tank
Feel the fresh summer air in this super-soft tank top with a unique twist detail cutout at the back.
Spacedye Equipped Pocket Midi Legging
Handy pockets on the side and waistband make it easy to keep your essentials within reach while you work out.
Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted 7" Biker Short
These high-waisted biker shorts feature on-trend overlapping detail at the waist, designed to flatter your body shape while enhancing your curves.
Spacedye Embody Bra
Perfect for everyday wear, this versatile active bra features adjustable straps and removable pads for a customizable fit.
Stretch Woven Court Advantage Skirt
Step onto the courts confidently in this sleek skirt, boasting hidden pockets inside and performance liner shorts for all-day comfort.
Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra
The Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra is renowned for its captivating strappy back design, luxuriously soft fabric and exceptional support.
