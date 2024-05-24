Shop
Sales & Deals

Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day Sale Is Here: Save Up to 75% on Best-Selling Activewear for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale
Beyond Yoga
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 2:40 PM PDT, May 24, 2024

Revamp your activewear for summer with can't-miss deals at Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day Sale.

As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, it's the perfect time to take your fitness routine back outside and soak up the sunshine. Whether you're headed to the courts for a pickleball match or hitting the trails for a hike, Beyond Yoga's super-soft activewear will have you looking and feeling your best throughout the sweltering months.

To kick off the new season, Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day sale is taking up to 75% off all sale styles. Now through Monday, May 27, you can save big on leggings, sports bras, shorts, workout dresses and more summer-ready activewear essentials.

Shop the Beyond Yoga Sale

From everyday basics to high-performance workout attire, Beyond Yoga pieces are wear-tested by the brand's in-house team to establish the perfect fit. At the heart of their collection lies the original and best-selling Spacedye fabric, renowned for its buttery softness and exceptional stretchiness. The performance fabric adapts to your every move throughout the day, whether you're powering through an intense workout or simply lounging at home.

With hundreds of deals available now, we've rounded up our top picks that are destined to become staples in your workout wardrobe. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Beyond Yoga Memorial sale to grab unbeatable prices on fan-favorite items before they're gone.

Spacedye Movement Dress

Spacedye Movement Dress
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Movement Dress

Lightweight and supportive exercise dresses are one of our favorite styles for summer.

$118 $67

Shop Now

Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Midi Legging

Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Midi Legging

Add a splash of color to your workout wardrobe with these Ultra Violet Heather leggings, featuring striking contrast outline seams.

$110 $41

Shop Now

Spacedye Lost Your Mind Cropped Tank

Spacedye Lost Your Mind Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Lost Your Mind Cropped Tank

With its asymmetrical one-shoulder design and built-in bra, this cropped tank top doubles as workout wear and a stylish statement piece.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit

Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are our current favorite athleisure trend — they offer a full, comfy outfit with no coordinating necessary. This one in the seasonal blue gem heather caught our eye.

$138 $51

Shop Now

Featherweight Aquarius Tank

Featherweight Aquarius Tank
Beyond Yoga

Featherweight Aquarius Tank

Feel the fresh summer air in this super-soft tank top with a unique twist detail cutout at the back.

$66 $37

Shop Now

Spacedye Equipped Pocket Midi Legging

Spacedye Equipped Pocket Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Equipped Pocket Midi Legging

Handy pockets on the side and waistband make it easy to keep your essentials within reach while you work out.

$110 $62

Shop Now

Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted 7" Biker Short

Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted 7" Biker Short
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted 7" Biker Short

These high-waisted biker shorts feature on-trend overlapping detail at the waist, designed to flatter your body shape while enhancing your curves.

$72 $40

Shop Now

Spacedye Embody Bra

Spacedye Embody Bra
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Embody Bra

Perfect for everyday wear, this versatile active bra features adjustable straps and removable pads for a customizable fit.

$68 $38

Shop Now

Stretch Woven Court Advantage Skirt

Stretch Woven Court Advantage Skirt
Beyond Yoga

Stretch Woven Court Advantage Skirt

Step onto the courts confidently in this sleek skirt, boasting hidden pockets inside and performance liner shorts for all-day comfort.

$90 $34

Shop Now

Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra

Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra
Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra

The Spacedye Enlighten Long Line Bra is renowned for its captivating strappy back design, luxuriously soft fabric and exceptional support.

 

$72 $27

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 40% on Aerie's TikTok-Favorite Crossover Leggings

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Aerie's TikTok-Favorite Crossover Leggings

Save Up to 60% on Activewear Favorites at Athleta's Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Activewear Favorites at Athleta's Memorial Day Sale

Adidas Memorial Day Sale: Save 30% on Shoes and Activewear Favorites

Sales & Deals

Adidas Memorial Day Sale: Save 30% on Shoes and Activewear Favorites

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers Ahead of Memorial Day

The Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds: Tennis Skirts, Sneakers & More

Sales & Deals

The Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds: Tennis Skirts, Sneakers & More

Alo Yoga Deals to Get Your Activewear Wardrobe in Shape for Summer

Style

Alo Yoga Deals to Get Your Activewear Wardrobe in Shape for Summer

Tags: