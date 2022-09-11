Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Cool-Girl Staple for Fall—Shop 10 Styles from Nordstrom, Amazon and More
We're almost halfway through September, and while we're mourning the end of summer, the anticipation of fall fashion is giving us something to look forward to. Many of us are counting down the days until we can break out our ankle boots, cozy sweaters, knit scarves, and, of course, jackets. Sure, leather and jean jackets are must-haves for the upcoming chilly weather. However, fashion experts are forecasting one more staple you need in your closet: the bomber jacket.
The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety. The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber started appearing in high fashion, such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.
For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries — we love the fur collar on the B-15 model for fall.
This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling, and tweed. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style—it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Starting at just $50, here are our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall.
The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022
Made of genuine leather, this menswear-inspired option is the ultimate cool-girl jacket for fall.
For a sporty option, Alo Yoga's cropped bomber made from soft tricot fabric is perfect for pairing with your activewear sets.
Get two looks in one with a removable hood on this bone-colored faux-leather jacket complete with a flattering elastic hem and zip cuffs.
The classic silhouette of Levi's bomber jacket will never go out of style, and it comes in a ton of fun colors including this dainty lilac.
The grungey bomber jacket gets a preppy twist with a colorful infusion of tweed — plus this style goes up to a size 3X!
For a more heavy-duty jacket you can wear into the winter months, opt for Alo Yoga's mixed-media sherpa and faux leather-accented bomber with a cozy fleece lining.
Stay super cozy throughout the colder months in a duvet-inspired bomber in a soothing sage green hue.
The cropped length of this faux suede and shearling jacket makes it a great match for high-waisted jeans.
The trendy brown color and simple shape of this jacket makes it an easy go-to layering piece for your early fall 'fits.
