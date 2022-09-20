We're halfway through September, and while we're mourning the end of summer, the anticipation of fall fashion is giving us something to look forward to. Many of us are counting down the days until we can break out our ankle boots, cozy sweaters, knit scarves, and, of course, jackets. Sure, leather and jean jackets are must-haves for the upcoming chilly weather. However, fashion experts are forecasting one more staple you need in your closet: the bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety. The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber started appearing in high fashion, such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling, and tweed. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style—it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Starting at just $50, here are our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022

