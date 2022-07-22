Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. If your bedroom or dorm room could use an upgrade, the new Casper mattress sale is offering up to 50% off sheets, blankets, pillows, and select mattresses.

This Clearance Sale currently has some of the cheapest prices on Casper's mattress-in-a-box. While they are not eligible for returns or a free trial, you will still be covered by a five-year limited warranty. There's 30% off the Casper Wave Mattress, which is a great option for sleepers who want added support and cooling.

The Wave Mattress Casper The Wave Mattress Right now, you can get Casper's Wave Mattress for an unbelievable 30% off. But shop fast because sizes are already selling out. $1,495 $1,047 Buy Now

Stay cool all night with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material. Below, shop the best Casper mattress deals available right now, and save up to 50% on bedding and pillows at the summer sale. For more mattress sales worth shopping this week, check out our guide to a better night's sleep as well as the best mattress toppers for college students.

Casper Essential Mattress Casper Casper Essential Mattress Save big on this no-frills basic mattress from Casper, which provides all the support and comfort you need at an especially reasonable price. $595 $506 Buy Now

The Nova Mattress Casper The Nova Mattress For those who want a plush top layer without sacrificing mattress support, check out the 2020 Nova Mattress. Currently, only the twin size is in stock, which is perfect for your little ones or your high school grads that are ready to transition into dorm life. $1,095 $766 Buy Now

The Snug Mattress Casper The Snug Mattress This mattress features a breathable open-cell foam layer to keep you cool and cushioned all night long. Don't miss the chance to get it for this unbeatable low price. $495 $297 Buy Now

Casper Hyperlite Sheets Casper Casper Hyperlite Sheets Swap out your flannel sheets for something a bit lighter this spring. Made with a unique weave, these sheets allow for maximum breathability. $139 $69 Buy Now

The Casper Layer Casper The Casper Layer If you're still searching for a graduation gift, this cozy mattress topper, available in Twin XL is perfect for the college freshman looking to improve their dorm. $195 $136 Buy Now

