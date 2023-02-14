Shopping

Casper Presidents' Day Sale 2023: Save Big On Mattresses and Bedding Essentials

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Starting today, Casper is having a Presidents' Day Mattress Sale where you can save up to 20% off mattresses and take 10% off everything else with code PRES23. With spring on the way, it's only natural to want to upgrade our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed for less. From mattresses to pillows, sheet sets, and even weighted blankets, don't sleep on these deals for relaxing nights of sleep this spring.  

Through Tuesday, February 28, the Casper sale includes 20% off on its most popular mattresses, including the best-selling Original Mattress and the highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress. For sleepers who want added support and cooling, save now on the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material.

Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Below, shop the best mattress deals available right now at Casper's Presidents' Day Sale. 

Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Original Hybrid Mattress

Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,695$1,356
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain.

$3,395$2,716
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. 

$2,295$1,836
Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
Casper
Casper Original Mattress

Unlock your best night’s sleep on Casper's best-selling mattress with balanced support and cooling. 

$1,295$1,036
Weighted Blanket
Weighted Blanket
Casper
Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation.

$189$89
Wool Pinstripe Plaid Throw
Pinstripe Plaid Throw
Casper
Wool Pinstripe Plaid Throw

Made with 100% wool and a sweater-soft feel, this throw blanket makes snuggling extra cozy in the winter. 

$129$65
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set
Casper
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set

Elevate your bed with Casper's duvet cover and sham set made with 100% organic cotton. 

    $179$90
    Waffle Throw Blanket
    Waffle Throw Blanket
    Casper
    Waffle Throw Blanket

    Made with a soft and drapey waffle weave, Casper's 100% organic cotton throw blanket and adds cozy texture to any room. 

      $89$45
      Casper Percale Sheets
      Percale
      Casper
      Casper Percale Sheets

      Made from cotton percale, these ultra-soft sheets have a crisp feel that lasts night after night. 

      $139$125

