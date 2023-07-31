After long days in the classroom, a quality mattress can make all the difference when it comes to getting some much-needed rest. For dreamy deals on mattresses right now, Casper is hosting a Back to School Sale to help you upgrade your bedroom or dorm room ahead of the 2023 school year.

From now until Tuesday, August 8, all of Casper's affordable mattresses are marked down along with pillows and sheets for seriously comfortable sleep at even cozier prices. For a limited time, you can get the Casper Bundle starting at $695 as well as up to 25% off back-to-school sleep essentials.

Shop the Casper Sale

The new school year is right around the corner, so it's only natural to want to refresh our living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed and cooling bedding for less.

Whether you're looking for a memory foam option or one to keep you cool through the night, score major savings with the best mattress deals from Casper's Back to School Sale.

The Casper Bundle Casper The Casper Bundle Upgrade your sleep setup with The Casper Bundle, which includes The Casper Mattress, 2 Original Pillows, 1 Percale Sheet Set and 1 Waterproof Mattress Protector. $858 $695 Shop Now

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,495 $1,271 Shop Now

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 $2,461 Shop Now

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,886 Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Mattress Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. $2,295 $1,951 Shop Now

The new Casper Mattress is a cooling mattress made from Casper Signature Foam that soothes you to sleep. Perfect for hot sleepers, the mattress' AirScape Technology channels away heat and humidity. Even better, Casper's premium memory foam conforms to your body to absorb pressure — reducing tossing and turning and helping you sleep more deeply.

The Casper Mattress Casper The Casper Mattress The new cooling mattress on the block from Casper gives you comfort at an affordable price. Casper's uniquely responsive layer of foam is designed to soothe you to sleep with the perfect bit of bounce. $995 $896 Shop Now

Another great option is the best-selling Casper Original Mattress. According to shoppers, this comfortable mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. The Zoned Support and foam material support your back to relieve pain and pressure while its innovative cooling system keeps you at the ideal temperature all night.

For even more sleep savings, check out our guide to all the best summer mattress sales happening right now.

