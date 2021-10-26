Shopping

Chic Cozy Cardigans for Fall That You'll Wear Until Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall is here with winter close behind -- it might be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed -- or wherever else you’ve been keeping it. That’s right, it’s sweater weather, and this fall, cardigans are having a well deserved moment.  

Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a cropped crochet sweater or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall. 

Trying to channel the iconic energy of Harry Styles in that one oversized sweater? Try a chunky crochet cropped cardigan with a similar silhouette. Looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea in full main character mode fashion? A drape front cardigan might be right for you. And if you love a good matching set, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this sweater season.  

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 17 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

Tory Burch Madeline Colorblock Merino Wool Cardigan
Nordstrom
The color block style is having a comeback and Tory Burch is never late to the party. This merino wool cardigan is one you'll wear over and over again.   
$248 AT NORDSTROM
Good American Chunky Oversize Cardigan
Nordstrom
This chunky knit cardigan from Good American is the perfect winter coverup for t-shirts and tank tops. This one come in the neutral color peyote.
$139
Lulus Undeniably Perfect three-piece knit sweater dress set
Lulus
This three-piece sweater set includes a cardigan sweater, a straight neck crop top with wide straps and a bodycon mini skirt.
$118 AT LULUS
Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set
Linsery via Amazon
This sherpa set is simultaneously ultra chic and uber comfortable.
$36 AT AMAZON
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater
Amazon
This relaxed fit open front cable knit sweater is available in 28 different colors to match any outfit.
$38$30
525 Mixed Cable Cardigan
Shopbop
Channel Taylor Swift's Folklore era in this versatile chunky knit oversized cardigan.
$128 AT SHOPBOP
Collusion asymmetric cardigan
ASOS
This eye-catching cropped cardigan brings a touch of edge to the typical fall fashion staple.
$24 AT ASOS
Bobeau drape front fleece cardigan
Nordstrom
This ultra-plush cardigan can be worn two ways-- draped open or wrapped shut with a single snap near the collar.
$49 $20 AT NORDSTROM
Tipped varsity cardigan
Nordstrom
You don’t have to be a student to make varsity. This retro-inspired cardigan is straight out of the fashion archives and should do just the trick.
$55 AT NORDSTROM
For Love & Lemons Dawn ruffle collar cardigan
Shopbop
This short sleeve, soft cable knit cardigan is perfect for adding a touch of retro to your wardrobe, with its ruffled trim and peter pan collar.
$141 AT SHOPBOP
Extra long knit cardigan
Kistore via Amazon
Or go for something extra long with a split side for a more flowy look.
$28 AT AMAZON
Free People Found My Friend cardigan
Nordstrom
This casual and classic cardigan is the easy go-to knitwear for any outfit to shop this fall.
$78 AT NORDSTROM
Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan
Merokeety via Amazon
This longline chunky knit cable knit sweater screams fall. You put on and take off this cozy sweater without making your hair staticky like a pullover sweater.
$30 AT AMAZON
Rose Quilted Coat
Anthropologie
This quilted longline coat puts a unique spin on cozy style. 
$198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
For Love & Lemons Sutton cardigan
Revolve
This cardigan is a total statement piece with shiny beaded accent flowers and puffy sleeves that make for a fun silhouette.
$194 AT REVOLVE
Ted Baker London Pallmm Zebra Jacquard Cardigan
Nordstrom
This longline tie-waist cardigan is designed where fashion and function meet, with stylish texture and a cozy design that includes pockets(!) and is easy to snuggle up in.
$295 AT NORDSTROM$114
Bell sleeve cheetah print longline cardigan
Roskiki via Amazon
This longline cardigan has dramatic sleeves and a slouchy look to add to your wardrobe so you can stay snug in style this season.
$40$6
For Love & Lemons Lizzy Stripe knit cardigan
Revolve
This crochet cardigan will add a festive flair to any ‘fit.
$128 AT REVOLVE

