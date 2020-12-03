Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok, From Epsom Salt to a "Self Growing" Artificial Tree
TikTok is a great source for all things cool (like gifts teens actually want), and it also happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get creatively festive -- this year, the biggest trend is epsom salt "snow" -- and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.
To help you elevate your holiday decor game this year, we've plucked the top decoration ideas seen on the app you can shop right now, from glamorous West Elm candle lanterns to a remote-controlled Christmas tree to a wintery flocked wreath. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home this year; just make sure you place your order soon for a timely delivery.
Shop the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas ET Style has gathered from TikTok below.
