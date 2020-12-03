TikTok is a great source for all things cool (like gifts teens actually want), and it also happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get creatively festive -- this year, the biggest trend is epsom salt "snow" -- and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.

To help you elevate your holiday decor game this year, we've plucked the top decoration ideas seen on the app you can shop right now, from glamorous West Elm candle lanterns to a remote-controlled Christmas tree to a wintery flocked wreath. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home this year; just make sure you place your order soon for a timely delivery.

Shop the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas ET Style has gathered from TikTok below.

Pure Epsom Bath Salt Soaking Solution Dr Teal's Target Pure Epsom Bath Salt Soaking Solution Dr Teal's If you've logged into TikTok since the end of November, you know that epsom salt is the ultimate holiday hack because it looks just like snow! Add it to display platters, mason jars, vases, votives and more to create wintery scenes throughout your home. $3.99 at Target

The Remote Controlled Height Adjustable Christmas Tree Hammacher Schlemmer Hammacher Schlemmer The Remote Controlled Height Adjustable Christmas Tree Hammacher Schlemmer Now that we know this remote controlled, "self-growing" Christmas tree exists, we must have it! At the push of a button, this pre-lit beauty grows from 7' to 9' right before your eyes. $799.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer

Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Pine Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Pine Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Flocked Christmas trees are gorgeous -- and they're all over TikTok (and Instagram and Facebook). This one is 6' and its branches can be "fluffed" for a fuller look. REGULARLY $118.99 $112.99 at Wayfair

Myatt Stainless Steel Beam Mirrored Tray Mercer 41 Wayfair Myatt Stainless Steel Beam Mirrored Tray Mercer 41 Mirrored trays are a popular home decor item seen on TikTok, especially for displaying holiday decorations and accessories. $52.99 at Wayfair

19" Birch Finish Standing Deer Figurine Threshold Target 19" Birch Finish Standing Deer Figurine Threshold Reindeer tabletop decoration is simply adorable, like this minimalist version from Target. $28 at Target

Framed Metal Lanterns - Brass West Elm West Elm Framed Metal Lanterns - Brass West Elm Many TikToks boasting gorgeous holiday decor feature pillar candles housed in sleek metal lanterns for a glamorous flair. West Elm has options on sale available in three different sizes. REGULARLY $70 AND UP $63 and up at West Elm

Lit Joy Marquee Decorative Sign Red/White Wondershop Target Lit Joy Marquee Decorative Sign Red/White Wondershop String lights are essential for Christmas decorating, but TikTok is encouraging us to try a festive, statement marquee light. $20 at Target

Direct Export 30" Flocked Balsam Wreath Overstock Overstock Direct Export 30" Flocked Balsam Wreath Overstock A flocked wreath instantly adds a winter feel to your home -- even if you don't live in a place with snow. This faux design is a scene-stealer. REGULARLY $45.99 $41.39 at Overstock

Brushed Faux Fur Pompom Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Brushed Faux Fur Pompom Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell A cozy, super soft throw is a staple for the holiday season. Perch this pom pom blanket, from blogger Rachel Parcell, on the sofa for decor or cuddle up in it whenever you feel chilly. REGULARLY $59 $42.25 at Nordstrom

Festive Votive Candle Mini Set NEST Sephora Festive Votive Candle Mini Set NEST Scented candles elevate interior decor and makes the space smell beautiful. Place these winter-themed mini votive candles by NEST all over the home. $45 at Sephora

