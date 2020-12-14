Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles
The Coach Holiday Sale is the perfect sale event for last-minute shopping this holiday season. The brand is offering an extra 15% off sale styles -- which are already up to 50% off -- including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.
Along with sale items, Coach has an expansive gift guide shoppers can browse through, including handbag styles from the brand's collaboration featuring the art works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and an exclusive Hutton bag designed with Jennifer Lopez.
Coach is clearly a favorite among celebs. In addition to Lopez, stars such as Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.
Be sure to also check out the Coach Outlet website, offering deals up to 70% off sitewide!
ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns and fashion deals from top brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers to shop for the holidays. Plus, it's easy to find a retailer or store that's offering curbside pickup this shopping season so you can still get everything on your list safely. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing holiday shipping deadlines.
Shop our top Coach gifts and deals below.
