Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles

Amy Sheridan
coach cyber monday sale
Coach

The Coach Holiday Sale is the perfect sale event for last-minute shopping this holiday season. The brand is offering an extra 15% off sale styles -- which are already up to 50% off -- including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Along with sale items, Coach has an expansive gift guide shoppers can browse through, including handbag styles from the brand's collaboration featuring the art works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and an exclusive Hutton bag designed with Jennifer Lopez

Coach is clearly a favorite among celebs. In addition to Lopez, stars such as Selena GomezMegan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Be sure to also check out the Coach Outlet website, offering deals up to 70% off sitewide! 

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns and fashion deals from top brands including Kate SpadeMarc JacobsRebecca MinkoffFryeHerschelVera BradleyLevi'sUggAmazonForever 21LululemonNordstromREI and Skechers to shop for the holidays. Plus, it's easy to find a retailer or store that's offering curbside pickup this shopping season so you can still get everything on your list safely. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing holiday shipping deadlines

Shop our top Coach gifts and deals below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Rambler Crossbody
Coach
Coach Rambler Crossbody
Coach
Rambler Crossbody
Coach
The Coach Rambler Crossbody is a modern take on the 1967 Coach classic. This purse is made of glovetanned leather and finished with the iconic Coach turnlock. This crossbody comes in four different colors, as well.
REGULARLY $395
Central Tote
Coach
Coach Central Tote
Coach
Central Tote
Coach
The roomy and versatile Coach Central Tote is a wardrobe staple. 
REGULARLY $295
Turnlock Backpack
Coach
Coach Turnlock Backpack
Coach
Turnlock Backpack
Coach
A classic Coach backpack with turnlock closure and drawstring detail. 
REGULARLY $350
Pegged Signature Bangle
Coach
Coach Pegged Signature Bangle
Coach
Pegged Signature Bangle
Coach
This enamel bangle boasts Coach's signature hardware. Wear alone or stack with other bracelets. 
REGULARLY $119
Skinny Wallet
Coach
Coach Skinny Wallet
Coach
Skinny Wallet
Coach
This slim, elegant wallet is a great gift for Mom. 
REGULARLY $150
Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials.
REGULARLY $450
Janelle Boot
Coach
Coach Janelle Boot
Coach
Janelle Boot
Coach
This Coach Janelle Boot is suede and a super stylish addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. They are versatile too! Wear the boot in the over-the-knee fashion or folded at the knee to expose the velvety soft shearling lining. Get these while these last as $175 off the retail price.
REGULARLY $350
Raincoat
Coach
Coach Raincoat
Coach
Raincoat
Coach
The Coach raincoat is crafted of colorblock cotton-blend with luxe leather trim, the silhouette includes a funnel collar, zip pockets and side snaps. This raincoast is almost $500 off the retail price.
REGULARLY $995
Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Coach x Jennifer Lopez
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag
Coach
Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Coach x Jennifer Lopez
Designed in collaboration with fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love?
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.
REGULARLY $375
Rowan Satchel
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel
Coach
Rowan Satchel
Coach
This Coach Rowan Satchel is crafted with crossgrain leather with a spacious interior and a full zip top so you can fit all your "stuff" within this purse.
REGULARLY $328
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price.  This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns.
REGULARLY $328
Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach
Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach
This Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas is deeply discounted and comes in four colors: black, tan and two colorblock options.
REGULARLY $450
Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
This Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag is crafted in refined pebble leather. 
REGULARLY $450
Sutton Hobo
Coach
coach sutton hobo
Coach Outlet
Sutton Hobo
Coach
This softly structured Sutton Hobo is made for everyday use and is crafted in polished pebble leather. This handbag is an online exclusive and cannot be found in stores. Act fast and get this Coach leather Sutton Hobo for 70% off at Coach Outlet, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $325
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Modern Harness Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life.
REGULARLY $150
Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Bowery Bootie
Coach
This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to a winter wardrobe. 
ORIGINALLY $225
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather is made with signature Coach perforated leather and adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for 65% off the retail price.  
REGULARLY $250
Emery Crossbody
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody
Coach
Emery Crossbody
Coach
The Coach Emery Crossbody is made with glovetanned pebble leather with an adjustable strap so you can wear this handbag on your shoulder or across your body.
REGULARLY $395
Wool Top Coat
Coach
Coach Wool Top Coat
Coach
Wool Top Coat
Coach
The Coach Wool Top Coat is crafted with a fine wool blend and is finished with leather trim. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price.
REGULARLY $798

