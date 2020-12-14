Coach Holiday Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles

The Coach Holiday Sale is the perfect sale event for last-minute shopping this holiday season. The brand is offering an extra 15% off sale styles -- which are already up to 50% off -- including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Along with sale items, Coach has an expansive gift guide shoppers can browse through, including handbag styles from the brand's collaboration featuring the art works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and an exclusive Hutton bag designed with Jennifer Lopez.

Coach is clearly a favorite among celebs. In addition to Lopez, stars such as Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Be sure to also check out the Coach Outlet website, offering deals up to 70% off sitewide!

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns and fashion deals from top brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers to shop for the holidays. Plus, it's easy to find a retailer or store that's offering curbside pickup this shopping season so you can still get everything on your list safely. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing holiday shipping deadlines.

Shop our top Coach gifts and deals below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Rambler Crossbody Coach Coach Rambler Crossbody Coach The Coach Rambler Crossbody is a modern take on the 1967 Coach classic. This purse is made of glovetanned leather and finished with the iconic Coach turnlock. This crossbody comes in four different colors, as well. REGULARLY $395 $167.87 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Central Tote Coach Coach Central Tote Coach The roomy and versatile Coach Central Tote is a wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $295 $125.37 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Turnlock Backpack Coach Coach Turnlock Backpack Coach A classic Coach backpack with turnlock closure and drawstring detail. REGULARLY $350 $178.50 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Pegged Signature Bangle Coach Coach Pegged Signature Bangle Coach This enamel bangle boasts Coach's signature hardware. Wear alone or stack with other bracelets. REGULARLY $119 $58.65 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Skinny Wallet Coach Coach Skinny Wallet Coach This slim, elegant wallet is a great gift for Mom. REGULARLY $150 $76.50 at Coach

Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials. REGULARLY $450 $191.25 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Janelle Boot Coach Coach Janelle Boot Coach This Coach Janelle Boot is suede and a super stylish addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. They are versatile too! Wear the boot in the over-the-knee fashion or folded at the knee to expose the velvety soft shearling lining. Get these while these last as $175 off the retail price. REGULARLY $350 $148.75 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Raincoat Coach Coach Raincoat Coach The Coach raincoat is crafted of colorblock cotton-blend with luxe leather trim, the silhouette includes a funnel collar, zip pockets and side snaps. This raincoast is almost $500 off the retail price. REGULARLY $995 $338.30 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Coach x Jennifer Lopez Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Coach x Jennifer Lopez Designed in collaboration with fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love? $498 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. $795 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag Coach Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here. REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Coach

Rowan Satchel Coach Coach Rowan Satchel Coach This Coach Rowan Satchel is crafted with crossgrain leather with a spacious interior and a full zip top so you can fit all your "stuff" within this purse. REGULARLY $328 $99 at Coach Outlet

Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price. This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $328 $114.80 at Coach Outlet

Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas is deeply discounted and comes in four colors: black, tan and two colorblock options. REGULARLY $450 $135 at Coach Outlet

Pennie Shoulder Bag Coach Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag Coach This Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag is crafted in refined pebble leather. REGULARLY $450 $157.50 at Coach Outlet

Sutton Hobo Coach Coach Outlet Sutton Hobo Coach This softly structured Sutton Hobo is made for everyday use and is crafted in polished pebble leather. This handbag is an online exclusive and cannot be found in stores. Act fast and get this Coach leather Sutton Hobo for 70% off at Coach Outlet, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $325 $97.50 at Coach Outlet

Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life. REGULARLY $150 $45 at Coach Outlet

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to a winter wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $90 at Coach Outlet

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather Coach Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather Coach The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather is made with signature Coach perforated leather and adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for 65% off the retail price. REGULARLY $250 $87.50 at Coach Outlet

Emery Crossbody Coach Coach Emery Crossbody Coach The Coach Emery Crossbody is made with glovetanned pebble leather with an adjustable strap so you can wear this handbag on your shoulder or across your body. REGULARLY $395 $167.87 w/ code MERRIER at Coach

Wool Top Coat Coach Coach Wool Top Coat Coach The Coach Wool Top Coat is crafted with a fine wool blend and is finished with leather trim. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price. REGULARLY $798 $319.20 at Coach Outlet

