Coach Sale: Over 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Online Exclusives on Select Handbags, Apparel and More

By Amy Sheridan
Coach sale
Coach

Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP. Also, Coach is featuring over 70 styles for under $200. Coach Outlet is also offering 20% off 2+ clearance items on their website.

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

The  Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show.  J.Lo stars in the Coach x Basquiat campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. JordanPaloma ElsesserJeremy LinJon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs.  Styles from the new Coach x Basquiat collection include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to completely sell out in a very short time so if you would like to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, fanny packs, sunglasses and more. 

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks. 

Shop the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration.

Shop the Coach Outlet sale.

Rowan Satchel
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel
Coach
Rowan Satchel
Coach

This Coach Rowan Satchel is crafted with crossgrain leather with a spacious interior and a full zip top so you can fit all your "stuff" within this purse.

REGULARLY $328

Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach

The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 67% off the retail price.  This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $328

Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach
Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas
Coach

This Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas is deeply discounted and comes in four colors: black, tan and two colorblock options.

REGULARLY $450

Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach

This Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag is crafted in refined pebble leather and available in eight different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $450

Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Coach x Jennifer Lopez
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag
Coach
Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Coach x Jennifer Lopez

Designed in collaboration with fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love?

Tote With Jason Naylor Graphic
Coach
Coach Tote With Jason Naylor Graphic
Coach
Tote With Jason Naylor Graphic
Coach

This Coach Tote With Jason Naylor Graphic is crafted canvas with refined pebble leather detail with a snap closure and fabric lining.

REGULARLY $298

Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather
Coach
Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather
Coach

The Coach Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather is $340 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $450

Sutton Hobo
Coach
Coach Sutton Hobo
Coach
Sutton Hobo
Coach

This softly structured Sutton Hobo is made for everyday use and is crafted in polished pebble leather. This purse comes in four colors: slate, bright cherry, saddle and beachwood. This handbag is an online exclusive and cannot be found in stores.  Act fast and get this Coach leather Sutton Hobo for 60% off at Coach Outlet, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $325

Janelle Boot
Coach
Coach Janelle Boot
Coach
Janelle Boot
Coach

This Coach Janelle Boot is suede and a super stylish addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. They are versatile too! Wear the boot in the over-the-knee fashion or folded at the knee to expose the velvety soft shearling lining. Get these while these last as $175 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $350

Beat Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas with Horse and Carriage Print
Coach
Coach Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Horse And Carriage Print
Coach
Beat Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas with Horse and Carriage Print
Coach

Central Tote with Zip
Coach
Coach Central Tote with zip
Coach
Central Tote with Zip
Coach

The Coach Central Tote has a zipper closure and can carry all of the items you need for the day -- even a laptop. This handbag comes in two colors: confetti pink and light fern. Get 60% off the Central Tote while supplies last.

REGULARLY $295

Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

REGULARLY $229

Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach

The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials.

REGULARLY $450

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach

This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 

Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Bowery Bootie
Coach

This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $225

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach

The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price.

 

REGULARLY $250

Emery Crossbody
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody
Coach
Emery Crossbody
Coach

The Coach Emery Crossbody is made with glovetanned pebble leather with an adjustable strap so you can wear this handbag on your shoulder or across your body.

REGULARLY $395

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach

Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. 

Cassie Crossbody
Coach
Coach Cassie Crossbody
Coach
Cassie Crossbody
Coach

The Coach Cassie Crossbody is crafted in gold crinkled metallic leather. This purse is $245 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $350

Dinky With Glitter Rose Print
Coach
Coach Dinky With Glitter Rose Print
Coach
Dinky With Glitter Rose Print
Coach

The Coach Dinky is a new addition to the Coach sale this week. This silver color is a new color for this purse with glitter rose embellishments.

REGULARLY $295

Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Coach Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach

This Coach Charlie Bucket Bag is made in pebbled leather and is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. This purse comes in seven colors: light fern, saddle, taupe, confetti pink, chalk, black and pine green.

Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach
Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach

The Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas keeps you hands free with all your essentials organized.

Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Coach Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Lora Carryall 30
Coach

The Coach Lora Carryall 30 is made with pebbled leather and has three compartments for easy organization. 

REGULARLY $327.50

Mini Barrel Bag
Coach
Coach Mini Barrel Bag
Coach
Mini Barrel Bag
Coach

The Barrel Bag is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrate the Coach legacy and their authentic New York heritage, which is reimagined for today's women. This handbag is crafted from refined leather and lightweight natural woven wicker. You can carry this purse either by the top handle or with the crossbody strap included.

 

ORIGINALLY $375

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach

Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.

Parker Convertible Backpack 16
Coach
Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16
Coach
Parker Convertible Backpack 16
Coach

A Coach stylish backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. This backpack comes in two colors: light fern and confetti pink.

REGULARLY $395

Rambler Crossbody
Coach
Coach Rambler Crossbody
Coach
Rambler Crossbody
Coach

The Coach Rambler Crossbody is a modern take on the 1967 Coach classic. This purse is made of glovetanned leather and is finished with the iconic Coach turnlock. This crossbody comes in four different colors, as well.

 

REGULARLY $395

Raincoat
Coach
Coach Raincoat
Coach
Raincoat
Coach

The Coach raincoat is crafted of colorblock cotton-blend with luxe leather trim, the silhouette includes a funnel collar, zip pockets and side snaps. This raincoast is almost $500 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $995

Wool Top Coat
Coach
Coach Wool Top Coat
Coach
Wool Top Coat
Coach

The Coach Wool Top Coat is crafted with a fine wool blend and is finished with leather trim. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $798

 

