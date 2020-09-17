Shopping

Coach Sale: Save 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Coach sale
Coach

Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

This week, The  Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show.  J.Lo stars in the Coach x Basquiat campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. JordanPaloma ElsesserJeremy LinJon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs.  Styles from the new Coach x Basquiat collection include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to completely sell out in a very short time so if you would like to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, fanny packs, sunglasses and more. 

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks. 

Shop the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration.

Central Tote
Coach
Coach Central Tote
Coach
Central Tote
Coach

The Coach Central Tote can carry all of the items you need for the day -- even a laptop.

REGULARLY $295

Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach
Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe
Coach

The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials.

REGULARLY $450

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach

This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 

Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach
Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach

The Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas keeps you hands free with all your essentials organized.

Charlie Carryall 40
Coach
Coach Charlie Carryall 40
Coach
Charlie Carryall 40
Coach

Coach's Charlie Carryall 40 is made of polished pebbled leather and is available in three colors: taupe, black and pine green.

ORIGINALLY $475

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach

Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. 

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting
Coach
Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting
Coach
Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting
Coach

A stylish quilted backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. 

REGULARLY $395

Dinky
Coach
Coach Dinky
Coach
Dinky
Coach

The Coach Dinky is a new addition to the Coach sale this week. This pewter color is a new color for this purse.

ORIGINALLY $295

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25
Coach

This black leather briefcase is bold yet classic, and you'll get years of wear out of it.

Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Coach Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach
Charlie Bucket Bag
Coach

This Coach Charlie Bucket Bag is made in pebbled leather and is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. This purse comes in seven colors: light fern, saddle, taupe, confetti pink, chalk, black and pine green.

Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach
Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach

A leather-and-canvas crossbody bag with the iconic Coach logo. This crossbody bag is available in 2 colors: sand taupe and tan black.

REGULARLY $275

Dalton 31 In Colorblock
Coach
Coach Dalton 31 In Colorblock
Coach
Dalton 31 In Colorblock
Coach

The Coach Dalton 31 In Colorblock is on online exclusive meaning you cannot find this handbag in any store. This bag is taupe and ginger with brass hardware.

ORIGINALLY $425

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack
Coach

This leather backpack is great for work or for the weekend, and the Basquiat artwork only ups the cool factor. 

Hadley Hobo In Colorblock
Coach
Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock
Coach
Hadley Hobo In Colorblock
Coach

The Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock is an online only exclusive bag from Coach and comes in three colors: brass/taupe ginger, pewter/pine green aurora and chalk multi/gold. If you are interested in the solid versions of this purse you can check out the four color options here.

ORIGINALLY $395

Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Coach Lora Carryall 30
Coach
Lora Carryall 30
Coach

The Coach Lora Carryall 30 is made with pebbled leather and has three compartments for easy organization. 

Cassie Crossbody 19
Coach
Coach Cassie Crossbody 19
Coach
Cassie Crossbody 19
Coach

The Coach Cassie Crossbody 19 comes in two colors: black and chalk.

Mini Barrel Bag
Coach
Coach Mini Barrel Bag
Coach
Mini Barrel Bag
Coach

The Barrel Bag is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrate the Coach legacy and their authentic New York heritage, which is reimagined for today's women. This handbag is crafted from refined leather and lightweight natural woven wicker. You can carry this purse either by the top handle or with the crossbody strap included.

 

ORIGINALLY $375

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach

Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.

Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Bowery Bootie
Coach

This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $225

Small Wallet With Wildflower Print
Coach
Coach Small Wallet With Wildflower Print
Coach
Small Wallet With Wildflower Print
Coach

This Coach Small Wallet with Wild Flower Print is a subtle statement wallet for sure.

Park Watch, 26mm
Coach
Coach Park Watch, 26mm
Coach
Park Watch, 26mm
Coach

An elegant watch with mesh strap and Swarovski crystals. 

REGULARLY $275

 

