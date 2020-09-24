Cubcoat Face Masks for Kids

Cubcoats kids face masks are on sale right now at Amazon. The protective face coverings come in a set of two, currently priced at $12.99 (regularly $14.99). Each set features two pairs of designs -- one of Pimm the Puppy and Tomo the Tiger; one of Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear. Adorable, right?

The face masks which are recommended for kids aged four and up, are made with two layers of fabric with a cotton inner layer. Each face covering also comes with a pocket to add a filter if needed. The Cubcoats face masks are reusable, too -- just hand wash and dry. The metal nose piece ensures proper, form-fitting fit. Plus, the elastic ear loops make it comfortable to wear.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Be sure to check out more deals from Cubcoats, including their popular 2-in-1 pieces that convert from stuffed animal into hoodie, featuring iconic characters little ones love including Black Panther, Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Poppy the Troll and Frozen’s Olaf.

Shop Cubcoats kids' face masks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks for Everyone

Where To Buy The Best Kids Face Masks

Save on the Cutest Cubcoats at Amazon

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company for Adults and Kids

Shop Levi's Face Masks

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Athleta Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

J.Crew Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Kids and Adults

The Best Face Masks for Exercising