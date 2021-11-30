Holiday shopping is ramping up and treating loved ones to holiday gifts under $100 is easy, thanks to Amazon! Amazon's Cyber Week Sale has incredible deals on gifts to shop from their 2021 holiday gift guide! The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products for any wish list ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings for the holiday season and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

The shopping event delivers great discounts on Amazon gifts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Ninja makes high quality kitchen gadgets -- and for under $100, this air fryer is an affordable gift that any cook or chef will love. $120 $100 Buy Now

AuKing Mini Projector Amazon AuKing Mini Projector The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $96 $90 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $63 Buy Now

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Amazon Garmin Vivosmart 4 Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. $130 $99 Buy Now

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. $80 $65 Buy Now

Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad Amazon Avocado Microwavable Heating Pad For those who aren't great at the art of gift giving, go for cute and functional. This plush avocado is microwavable so it acts as a heating pad when your gift recipient is feeling stressed or under the weather. $29 Buy Now

