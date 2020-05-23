DSW Sale: Deals on Skechers, Crocs, Reebok and More

DSW is currently offering a great selection of shoes under $30 with options from top brands including Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Dole Vita, Kelly & Katie and more. You'll find sandals under $20 with picks from Kelly & Katie, Vince Camuto and Crown Vintage. Prices will be reflected in your cart and no coupon code is needed for these offers.

DSW is also offering 25% off select Skechers (no code needed), 25% off Crocs and 20% off Reebok.

Shipping is free for any purchase and DSW VIP rewards program members get four points on every purchase with the DSW coupon code DSWPOINTS, meaning you receive a $5 reward for every $25 you spend.

If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the DSW sale.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. REGULARLY $59.99 $24.99 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are simply versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.98 at DSW

Teresa Loafer Cole Haan DSW Teresa Loafer Cole Haan Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather. REGULARLY $109.99 $79.98 at DSW

Kayak Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Kayak Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $39.99 $24.98 at DSW

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper TOMS TOMS Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper TOMS Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail. REGULARLY $54.99 $44.98 at DSW

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe Nike DSW Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe Nike Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim. REGULARLY $59.99 $49.98 at DSW

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $64.99 $44.98 at DSW

