DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals
DSW is offering 25% off clearance with code DOUBLEDOWN at checkout through July 12.
Through July 13, get up to 75% off dress sandals, no code needed.You'll find DSW deals from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.
Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike
Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.
Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto
Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson
This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)by Italian Shoemakers
A chic look with a touch of shine.
Lukita Sandal (BOGO) by JLO Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
Ellie Sandal (BOGO) by Nanette Lepore
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
