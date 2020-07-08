DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals

DSW is offering 25% off clearance with code DOUBLEDOWN at checkout through July 12.

Through July 13, get up to 75% off dress sandals, no code needed.You'll find DSW deals from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.

Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe Nike DSW Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe Nike Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim. REGULARLY $60 $49.98 at DSW

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper by TOMS

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper TOMS TOMS Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper TOMS Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail. REGULARLY $55 $39.98 at DSW

Teresa Loafer by Cole Haan



Teresa Loafer Cole Haan DSW Teresa Loafer Cole Haan Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather. REGULARLY $150 $39.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie by Dolce Vita

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto

Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $79 $44.98 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson



Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. REGULARLY $59.99 $24.99 at DSW

Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)by Italian Shoemakers

Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO) Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO) Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $44.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal (BOGO) by JLO Jennifer Lopez

Lukita Sandal (BOGO) JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal (BOGO) JLo Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun. $60.99 at DSW

Ellie Sandal (BOGO) by Nanette Lepore

Ellie Sandal (BOGO) Nanette Lepore DSW Ellie Sandal (BOGO) Nanette Lepore These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 at DSW

Patti Sandal by Sam Edelman

Patti Sandal (BOGO) Sam Edelman DSW Patti Sandal (BOGO) Sam Edelman You can never have too many neutral sandals. REGULARLY $100 $34.98 at DSW

