End-of-summer sales are rolling in, and Everlane is the latest retailer joining the mix. Everlane just restocked its sale section with wardrobe essentials up to 70% off. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only Labor Day weekend, but also stocking up on staples for the upcoming fall season.

From jeans to dresses, over 300 Everlane styles are on sale. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials.

Shop the Everlane Sale

Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With five different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation.

The Tiered Midi Dress Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation. $128 $51 Buy Now

Everlane's summer sale is also the perfect time to stock up on swimwear. After all, where else will you find a bright orange, long-sleeve bikini top for 50% off? With classic one-pieces, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral patterned swimsuits, each swimsuit is equal parts supportive and comfortable. Everlane offers inclusive sizing, which means that most styles are available in women's XXS to XXL—so there's something for everyone.

Ahead, shop our favorite swimsuit deals from Everlane.

