Everlane Restocked Their Sale Section Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend: 11 Best Deals Up to 70% Off
End-of-summer sales are rolling in, and Everlane is the latest retailer joining the mix. Everlane just restocked its sale section with wardrobe essentials up to 70% off. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only Labor Day weekend, but also stocking up on staples for the upcoming fall season.
From jeans to dresses, over 300 Everlane styles are on sale. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials.
Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With five different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation.
Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation.
Everlane's summer sale is also the perfect time to stock up on swimwear. After all, where else will you find a bright orange, long-sleeve bikini top for 50% off? With classic one-pieces, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral patterned swimsuits, each swimsuit is equal parts supportive and comfortable. Everlane offers inclusive sizing, which means that most styles are available in women's XXS to XXL—so there's something for everyone.
Ahead, shop our favorite swimsuit deals from Everlane.
Stay on-trend with The Triangle Bikini Top. Everlane tested this style on 112 different women to make sure it's super comfortable.
Made of fully lined Italian fabric, this one-piece swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra and wide straps for added comfort.
Update your summer swimwear stock with a red-hot touch, provided by this brightly-colored Scoop-Neck Bikini Top.
Keep the trends of spring alive all through the summer months with these floral-adorned bikini bottoms from Everlane.
The String Bandeau Top can be worn three different ways, so you'll never get bored wearing this bikini top.
This strappy one-piece is making the argument that lilac might just be the color of the summer.
Channel your inner hipster with these nostalgic, high-waisted bikini bottoms—available to shop in eight summer-friendly colors.
From the pool to the beach and beyond, these off-white bikini bottoms will keep you feeling sporty and supported all summer long.
The High-Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom offers a high-waist fit with a little less coverage on your bottom.
Between the mock neck, crop hem, long sleeves and bright orange hue, we can't pick our favorite feature on this swimsuit design.
