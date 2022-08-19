Shopping

Everlane Restocked Their Sale Section Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend: 11 Best Deals Up to 70% Off

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everlane Sale
Everlane

End-of-summer sales are rolling in, and Everlane is the latest retailer joining the mix. Everlane just restocked its sale section with wardrobe essentials up to 70% off. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only Labor Day weekend, but also stocking up on staples for the upcoming fall season. 

From jeans to dresses, over 300 Everlane styles are on sale. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With five different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation. 

The Tiered Midi Dress
The Tiered Midi Dress
Everlane
The Tiered Midi Dress

Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation.

$128$51

Everlane's summer sale is also the perfect time to stock up on swimwear. After all, where else will you find a bright orange, long-sleeve bikini top for 50% off? With classic one-pieces, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral patterned swimsuits, each swimsuit is equal parts supportive and comfortable. Everlane offers inclusive sizing, which means that most styles are available in women's XXS to XXL—so there's something for everyone. 

Ahead, shop our favorite swimsuit deals from Everlane. 

The Triangle Bikini Top
The Triangle Bikini Top
Everlane
The Triangle Bikini Top

Stay on-trend with The Triangle Bikini Top. Everlane tested this style on 112 different women to make sure it's super comfortable. 

$45$22
The Square-Neck One-Piece
The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
The Square-Neck One-Piece

Made of fully lined Italian fabric, this one-piece swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra and wide straps for added comfort.

$70$21
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top
Everlane
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top

Update your summer swimwear stock with a red-hot touch, provided by this brightly-colored Scoop-Neck Bikini Top.

$45$22
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom
Everlane
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom

Keep the trends of spring alive all through the summer months with these floral-adorned bikini bottoms from Everlane.

$40$12
The String Bandeau Top
The String Bandeau Top
Everlane
The String Bandeau Top

The String Bandeau Top can be worn three different ways, so you'll never get bored wearing this bikini top.

$45$22
The String One-Piece
The String One-Piece
Everlane
The String One-Piece

This strappy one-piece is making the argument that lilac might just be the color of the summer.

$70$35
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Everlane
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom

Channel your inner hipster with these nostalgic, high-waisted bikini bottoms—available to shop in eight summer-friendly colors.

$35$17
The Classic Bikini Bottom
The Bikini Bottom
Everlane
The Classic Bikini Bottom

From the pool to the beach and beyond, these off-white bikini bottoms will keep you feeling sporty and supported all summer long.

$35$10
The High-Rise Cheeky Bottom
The High-Rise Cheeky Bottom
Everlane
The High-Rise Cheeky Bottom

The High-Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom offers a high-waist fit with a little less coverage on your bottom. 

$35$17
The Long Sleeve Rash Guard
The Long Sleeve Rash Guard
Everlane
The Long Sleeve Rash Guard

Between the mock neck, crop hem, long sleeves and bright orange hue, we can't pick our favorite feature on this swimsuit design.

$70$35

RELATED CONTENT:

The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

Shop an Extra 20% Off Crossbody Bags and Backpacks at Coach Outlet

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Offers Discounts on Timeless Fall Staples

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale

The 17 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts for Summer 2022

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon