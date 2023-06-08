The first day of summer is around the corner, which means the arrival of warmer weather, longer days and one of the biggest savings events of the year: Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you're wondering "When is Prime Day 2023," you're not alone. Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. From tech and home improvement to fashion and beauty, this Prime Day event will undoubtedly have some of the best deals of the year.

The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Getting Amazon Prime Day discounts is one of the many benefits Prime members have access to, along with fast and free shipping options and Prime Video streaming. If you’ve yet to sign up for a Prime account, now’s the time to do so before Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Read on for all the details we have so far about the summer's greatest savings event. Plus, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that are already live.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

While the exact date of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is yet to be announced, the event is typically held in the middle of summer — last year's Prime Day took place from July 12 through July 13, and the year before that, it fell on June 21-22. Shoppers will have just 48 hours to take advantage of Amazon's biggest savings.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.

While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.

Do you need a Prime Membership to shop the Prime Day 2023 deals?

Yes — Amazon's Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get 1 week of Prime for just $1.99 right now. An Amazon Prime membership then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

If you are a college student, you can get a free 6-month trial right now. followed by a discounted rate of $7.49 per month for as long as you’re in school.

Start Your Free Trial

In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!

What Prime Day deals can you expect during Prime Day 2023?

During Amazon's Prime Day event, Amazon is expected to share a Top 100 list of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the sale event. In previous years, we've seen great deals on brands such as Peloton, Dyson, Calvin Klein, iRobot Roomba vacuums so much more.

What early Amazon Prime Day deals can you shop now?

The exact deal details are still unknown for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022. That being said, there are already deals available on Amazon’s site, including fashion, tech, home, Amazon devices, and more.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Prime Day deals currently available.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $49 $39 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page. Be sure to check early and often during the 48-hour sale event. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock. Amazon's Lightning Deals will also appear on this page. Check back here during the Prime Early Access Sale as we’ll be highlighting all of the very best Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day: Save On Samsung, LG, iRobot and More

Save $100 On Apple's Latest iPad Air Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Air Fryer Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More

The Top-Rated Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Are $170 Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Espresso Machine and Coffee Maker Deals at Amazon

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Deals on Peloton Bikes & Accessories to Upgrade Your Home Gym

The Best 'Star Wars' Lego Sets on Amazon to Celebrate Star Wars Day

The Best Keurig Coffee Maker Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

These Leggings on Amazon Look Just Like lululemon Align for Only $23

The 15 Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Tackle Allergy Season