Summer is (unofficially) over and you know what that means: We need to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for happy hour and al fresco dining while it's still warm enough to be outside. But even when it's chilly, it's still fun to enjoy a hot beverage outdoors (we're looking at you, fire pit).

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Whether you want to enjoy the outdoors just a little longer or you want to take your outdoor space to the next level, be sure to browse through ET Style's selection of the best fall patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Patio Furniture:

Tipton Market Umbrella Wayfair Tipton Market Umbrella A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience. And the 50% discount will improve your shopping experience. $72 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Amazon Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection. $115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy

Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

22 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around for Fall

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now