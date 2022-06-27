Flash Sale! Best Kendra Scott Deals on Earrings, Necklaces And More — Only Available Today
Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major flash sale on a ton of jewelry styles today. Until midnight tonight, you can choose among select styles and pick two stunning pieces and get both for only $60!
Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.
There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Flash Sale to spruce up your accessory stock just in time for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Flash Sale ends tonight!
Choose 2 for $60 Deal:
These stud earrings are sparkly and delicate.
This small pendant necklace is great for daily wear.
A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott.
Bring some color to your ears with these turquoise stones.
A beautiful pendant necklace with a pop of summer color.
A small, versatile earring that adds the perfect finishing touch to any look.
More Kendra Scott Deals:
The tiny beaded trim around the large oval gem makes these drop earrings a statement piece.
You'll fall in love with these heart-designed hoop earrings. The delicate design makes them the perfect casual earrings for all your errands, as well as date night on Fridays.
The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.
If you know someone with a birthday coming up in December, shop their turquoise birthstone in the form of a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings.
Everyone loves how versatile convertible jewelry is. Wear these earrings with the gemstone or remove the gemstone to wear them as tiny hoop earrings.
If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.
Add some boho style to your summer wardrobe with this fringe hoop earring by Kendra Scott.
