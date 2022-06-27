Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major flash sale on a ton of jewelry styles today. Until midnight tonight, you can choose among select styles and pick two stunning pieces and get both for only $60!

Shop Kendra Scott Sale

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Flash Sale to spruce up your accessory stock just in time for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Flash Sale ends tonight!

Choose 2 for $60 Deal:

More Kendra Scott Deals:

