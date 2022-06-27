Shopping

Flash Sale! Best Kendra Scott Deals on Earrings, Necklaces And More — Only Available Today

By Wesley Horvath‍
Kendra Scott Earring Sale
Knedra Scott

Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major flash sale on a ton of jewelry styles today. Until midnight tonight, you can choose among select styles and pick two stunning pieces and get both for only $60!

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Flash Sale to spruce up your accessory stock just in time for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Flash Sale ends tonight!

Choose 2 for $60 Deal:

Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy
Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy

These stud earrings are sparkly and delicate. 

$55
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy

This small pendant necklace is great for daily wear.

$55
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Kendra Scott
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl

A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott.

$48
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Kendra Scott
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite

Bring some color to your ears with these turquoise stones.

$60
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Kendra Scott
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite

A beautiful pendant necklace with a pop of summer color.

$60
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst
Kendra Scott
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst

A small, versatile earring that adds the perfect finishing touch to any look. 

$50

 

More Kendra Scott Deals:

Beaded Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate
Kendra Scott Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate
Kendra Scott
Beaded Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Lilac Phosphate

The tiny beaded trim around the large oval gem makes these drop earrings a statement piece. 

$60$36
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott
Angie Hoop Earrings In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil

You'll fall in love with these heart-designed hoop earrings. The delicate design makes them the perfect casual earrings for all your errands, as well as date night on Fridays.

$120$90
Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond

The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.

$1,500$750
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise

If you know someone with a birthday coming up in December, shop their turquoise birthstone in the form of a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings. 

$500$375
Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite
Kendra Scott Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite
Kendra Scott
Ashlyn Silver Convertible Statement Huggie Earrings in Teal Quartzite

Everyone loves how versatile convertible jewelry is. Wear these earrings with the gemstone or remove the gemstone to wear them as tiny hoop earrings.

$90$66
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Kendra Scott
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix

If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.

$1,200$600
Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Evie Gold Hoop Earrings in Turquoise

Add some boho style to your summer wardrobe with this fringe hoop earring by Kendra Scott. 

$68$46

