Frontgate Sale: Take 20% Off All Furniture, Decor and More (Plus Free Shipping!)
Looking to do a little redecorating of your indoor or outdoor space right about now? Frontgate is offering 20% off their entire site, up to 60% off select home items and free shipping on all orders.
Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, bar stools, bedding, bath towels, patio umbrellas and garden supplies are just some of the items you can find on the retailer's site. Frontgate also offers pieces you can't find anywhere else, custom design services, superior customer service and a ten-year structural frame warranty on outdoor furniture.
No coupon code is needed to score the sale prices, as the savings are automatically applied. To get free shipping, use promo code SHIP4ME at checkout. This special offer ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on May 11.
Below, shop our favorite pieces from the current Frontgate sale.
This sweet sofa set, made from all-weather resin wicker, is just one option from Frontgate's wide selection of patio furniture.
Luxurious towels don't have to be something you use only at a fancy resort (or in your dreams).
What pairs well with chic outdoor furniture and a fire pit in your backyard? An aesthetically pleasing way to organize your firewood.
A beautiful, high-quality, easy care rug that's on sale is hard to find. Shop this one now while you can save up to $200.
Dream bedding! This down comforter might cause you to sleep in later and go to bed earlier just so you can snuggle up in it for a little bit longer.
Upgrade your deck and your peace of mind with this teak Adirondack chair and matching ottoman set.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
