Gap's Back to School Sale: Save Over 50% on School Uniforms for Kids

By ETonline Staff
It's time to head back to school and Gap's got the dress code covered. The retailer is offering up to 50% off back-to-school uniform must-haves, including polos, shorts and pants. The savings don't end there, Gap is also giving an additional 10% off on select items with the code GFSALE.

With this new sale, which runs through July 28, Gap is helping students and shoppers get back at it — and that means getting a fresh school uniform wardrobe. As longtime fans of the brand know, Gap is a go-to for apparel that works as a foundation to any outfit, or an opportunity to take a look and level it up. 

Gap's current sale has a great selection to satisfy students of all ages, from toddlers to kids and teens. 

Shop the best school uniform deals for kids from Gap's Back to School sale below. 

Kids Uniform Polo Shirt, 3-Pack
Kids Uniform Polo Shirt, 3-Pack
Gap Factory
Kids Uniform Polo Shirt, 3-Pack

These white short-sleeve polo shirts come in a 3-pack. You can also choose indigo blue.

$45$22
Kids Uniform Skirt
Kids Uniform Skirt
Gap Factory
Kids Uniform Skirt

This skirt comes in tan or indigo blue. It can be worn in warm weather or paired with tights in colder months.

$30$15
Kids Gap Logo No-Show Socks
Kids Gap Logo No-Show Socks
Gap Factory
Kids Gap Logo No-Show Socks

Quality, durable no-show socks that don't slip off or wear down easily. 

$13$8
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts
Gap Factory
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts that are stretchy are a must for school.

$30$15
Kids Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
Kids Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
Gap Factory
Kids Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Every kid needs a thick hoodie on hand for chilly days and cold classrooms.

$30$15
Kids Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo, 3-Pack
Kids Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo, 3-Pack
Gap Factory
Kids Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo, 3-Pack

These long-sleeve polos are 100% cotton so they're simple to wash. 

$50$25
Kids Uniform Khakis
Kids Uniform Khakis
Gap Factory
Kids Uniform Khakis

These khakis will be your kid's new favorite comfy school pants.

$35$17
Kids Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt
Kids Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt
Gap Factory
Kids Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt

A white tee is a classic wardrobe staple.

$17$10
Kids Bike Shorts
Kids Bike Shorts
Gap Factory
Kids Bike Shorts

These bike shorts are perfect to wear under dresses, skirts or on their own.

$15$9
Kids Basic Knit T-Shirt
Kids Basic Knit T-Shirt
Gap Factory
Kids Basic Knit T-Shirt

Keep it simple with this long-sleeve shirt.

$17$8

