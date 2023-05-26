Gear Up for Summer with the Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon This Weekend
The warmest season is just around the corner and not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but the best Memorial Day sales make it much easier to upgrade any corner of your home.
To help get your outdoor space ready for sun-filled days and barbecuing nights, there are major patio furniture deals to take advantage of at Amazon right now. Amazon's Memorial Day deals feature popular patio furniture styles up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a classic Adirondack chair, an outdoor dining set, or a patio umbrella with lights to brighten up your backyard, there's a vast range of furniture on sale actually worth shopping.
Below, shop Amazon's best Memorial Day patio furniture deals. For more ways to freshen up your outdoor space this weekend, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture sales and more deals from Walmart and Wayfair to save on sturdy and affordable pieces.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
For a contemporary, rustic aesthetic that matches any outdoor decor, this set is designed with a sturdy steel frame, beautiful handwoven wicker, and topped with comfortable, all-weather cushions for long-lasting use.
Everyone has a space to lay by the pool with these reclining loungers that are durable, waterproof and rust proof.
This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun.
Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table.
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages.
Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. They make an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.
Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.
This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire.
This solar-powered patio umbrella is equipped with an easy-to-use tilt adjustment. Just tilt it to keep the sun out of your eyes. And when night falls, you can continue hosting your party outdoors.
