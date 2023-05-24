Blake Shelton had quite a night! After wrapping his final episode of NBC'sThe Voice on Tuesday, the longtime coach was feted with an epic after-party and a big surprise.

An eyewitness tells ET that Gwen Stefani surprised her husband by making an appearance and giving him a kiss at the show's season 23 wrap party. The "Sweet Escape" singer wasn't able to attend the live taping due to a prior out of town commitment, but arrived just in time to share some of the celebratory night with him.

The couple socialized with friends and Voice crew members before Stefani led Shelton to the dance floor around midnight. The two danced to Beyonce before the DJ sent the crowd into a frenzy by playing No Doubt's "Just a Girl."

Meanwhile, Shelton's fellow The Voice coaches also enjoyed the party with Kelly Clarkson spending most of her time on the dance floor, while Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan chatted.

Newly-minted champ Horan had reason to celebrate, as his Team Niall singer, Gina Miles, beat out Team Blake's Grace West in what host Carson Daly said was the smallest margin of victory in Voice history.

Before the party ended around 12:15 a.m., Horan did bust out some moves on the dance floor alongside friends and Miles.

The soiree comes just after Stefani surprised Shelton with an intimate dinner on Monday night, enjoying chips, salsa and margaritas with friends, including The Voice host Daly, at Casa Vega in Los Angeles, California. She documented the evening on social media, calling Shelton a "jerk" because "he thinks that I'm having some big party for him tomorrow and I'm not."

Stefani did make a pre-taped appearance on Tuesday's broadcast, singing her husband's praises. In his 23-season tenure on the show, spanning 12 years, Shelton has delivered a record-setting nine wins. He and Stefani also famously met and fell in love while working together as coaches on the series, eventually marrying in 2021.

"Who would have thought that this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice," Gwen marveled, sharing how meeting and falling in love with Blake changed her life.

"When I first came on the show, our lives were having this parallel destruction happening," she added, referring to their separate divorces, "and then next thing you know, Blake and I start becoming besties, and falling in love."

Stefani even teared up, as she shared what it means to her "to find my soulmate, it's hard for me to even talk about it without getting super emotional."

And she couldn't help but share a proud message, noting, "The Voice is gonna go on, but Blake's legacy will be there forever."

Stefani's message left Shelton grinning ear to ear and he shared with host Daly that he and Stefani were just as surprised by their love story as everyone else.

"At least once a week, we stop and go, 'Can you believe that happened?'" he said with a laugh. "It's been the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in my life."

The "Sheffani" family won't be away from The Voice stage for too long, as Stefani will be returning as a coach for season 24, leaving open the possibility of Shelton returning as a celebrity advisor for his wife's team -- something he previously told ET he wasn't ruling out.

"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Shelton said after the couple's last season together last fall. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."

But in a video posted to Stefani's Instagram Story on Tuesday, Shelton jokingly told her, "I'm going to The Voice for the last time. Don't be asking me to be your mentor. I'm not going."

ET spoke with Shelton ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Shelton shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

The Voice will return this fall for season 24.

