After catching a first full look at the trailer during the 2023 Oscars ceremony, we're more excited than ever to watch Halle Bailey star as Ariel in the live-action rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid. While we wait for the film to hit theaters on Friday, May 26, you celebrate the iconic Disney princess with the official Little Mermaid doll — available now.

The Little Mermaid Ariel doll was released on April 23 and has already become the #1 Best Seller on Amazon. Making a splash for her likeness to Bailey, the limited-edition doll is expected to sell out closer to the movie’s premiere date, so we recommend snagging one while you can.

Halle Bailey gave fans a sneak peek of the doll in March. "The little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll!!!" she said while announcing the toy's release. "I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character."

“I am literally choking up because this means so much to me," said Bailey while gushing over her doll. "To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal." Her likeness was captured from Bailey's flowing red braids in the movie down to her signature mole above her eyebrow.

Ahead of the movie's hitting theatres, Disney has released Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World,' must-see posters, and a new teaser to celebrate the upcoming premiere.

