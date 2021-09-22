Samsung's Discover Samsung sale event is here!

Now through Sunday, September 26, the tech giant will be dropping limited-time discounts, life hacks, pro tips and sweepstakes opportunities. Some of the deals already announced include discounted smartphones, TVs, robot vacuums and more.

The Discover Samsung event is a semi-annual celebration of the tech company's hottest products. Like we see on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get a deal on a Galaxy Tab S7 or a robot vacuum cleaner.

And, there's more to get excited about: With every eligible purchase made during the Discover Samsung festivities, you'll earn a chance to win up to $5,000 in Samsung credit. Want to get your holiday shopping done early? On Tuesday, September 21, you can score Samsung's artistically inspired Frame TV for up to $300 off.

Here are the rest of the coming deals Samsung has announced.

Wednesday

4-Door Flex Bespoke Refrigerators Samsung 4-Door Flex Bespoke Refrigerators Samsung's 4-Door Flex Bespoke refrigerators are available in several color schemes. You can also opt to buy your new refrigerator with or without Samsung's Family Hub system. The Family Hub is a smart device that allows you to see inside of the fridge without opening the door, helps you manage your family's calendars, streams music and connects to other smart devices such as video doorbells and more. Select models will be marked down $750 on Wednesday, September 22. Learn More

Thursday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ Always on the go? Samsung has you covered. With one of these 5G-enabled tablets, you never need to miss a moment of your favorite reality shows ever again. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be marked down 40% on Thursday, September 23. Unlike some competitor tablets, you can expand the memory of the Samsung tablet by up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. Learn More

Friday

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Samsung Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Samsung's line of Jet Bot robot vacuums has two entries — one with AI object recognition and multi-surface cleaning optimization and a cheaper model without quite as many bells and whistles. Both versions of the Jet Bot will be marked down $100 on Friday, September 24. Learn More

Saturday

28" Samsung UHD Monitors Samsung 28" Samsung UHD Monitors And the deals just keep rolling over the weekend. Saturday only, you can score one of Samsung's Ultra-HD 28-inch computer monitors for up to $80 off. These monitors have 4K resolution and 178-degrees of viewing angles, allowing for easier collaboration and more beautiful image quality at your office or at home. The screen is bezel-less on three sides, making multi-monitor setups as seamless as possible. Learn More

Sunday