Here's What You Need to Know About the Discover Samsung Sale

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale is happening now.
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale event is here!

Now through Sunday, September 26, the tech giant will be dropping limited-time discounts, life hacks, pro tips and sweepstakes opportunities. Some of the deals already announced include discounted smartphones, TVs, robot vacuums and more.

The Discover Samsung event is a semi-annual celebration of the tech company's hottest products. Like we see on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get a deal on a Galaxy Tab S7 or a robot vacuum cleaner.

And, there's more to get excited about: With every eligible purchase made during the Discover Samsung festivities, you'll earn a chance to win up to $5,000 in Samsung credit. Want to get your holiday shopping done early? On Tuesday, September 21, you can score Samsung's artistically inspired Frame TV for up to $300 off.

Here are the rest of the coming deals Samsung has announced.

Wednesday

4-Door Flex Bespoke Refrigerators
Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
4-Door Flex Bespoke Refrigerators
Samsung's 4-Door Flex Bespoke refrigerators are available in several color schemes. You can also opt to buy your new refrigerator with or without Samsung's Family Hub system. The Family Hub is a smart device that allows you to see inside of the fridge without opening the door, helps you manage your family's calendars, streams music and connects to other smart devices such as video doorbells and more. Select models will be marked down $750 on Wednesday, September 22.

Thursday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+
Always on the go? Samsung has you covered. With one of these 5G-enabled tablets, you never need to miss a moment of your favorite reality shows ever again. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be marked down 40% on Thursday, September 23. Unlike some competitor tablets, you can expand the memory of the Samsung tablet by up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

Friday

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum
Samsung's line of Jet Bot robot vacuums has two entries — one with AI object recognition and multi-surface cleaning optimization and a cheaper model without quite as many bells and whistles. Both versions of the Jet Bot will be marked down $100 on Friday, September 24.

Saturday

28" Samsung UHD Monitors
28" Samsung UHD Monitors
28" Samsung UHD Monitors
And the deals just keep rolling over the weekend. Saturday only, you can score one of Samsung's Ultra-HD 28-inch computer monitors for up to $80 off. These monitors have 4K resolution and 178-degrees of viewing angles, allowing for easier collaboration and more beautiful image quality at your office or at home. The screen is bezel-less on three sides, making multi-monitor setups as seamless as possible.

Sunday

Galaxy Buds2, Wireless Charger Duo and Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag Bundle
Galaxy Buds2 Bundle
Galaxy Buds2, Wireless Charger Duo and Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag Bundle
On Sunday, don't miss this bundle: It includes discounted Galaxy Buds2 when purchased alongside Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo and a Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag. With the Buds2, you can listen to the new Lil Nas X album on the go — and drown out ambient noise with active noise cancellation. When you get home, pop the Buds2 case onto your wireless charging station. And never lose your car keys again with Samsung's Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag.