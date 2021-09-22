Here's What You Need to Know About the Discover Samsung Sale
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale event is here!
Now through Sunday, September 26, the tech giant will be dropping limited-time discounts, life hacks, pro tips and sweepstakes opportunities. Some of the deals already announced include discounted smartphones, TVs, robot vacuums and more.
The Discover Samsung event is a semi-annual celebration of the tech company's hottest products. Like we see on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get a deal on a Galaxy Tab S7 or a robot vacuum cleaner.
And, there's more to get excited about: With every eligible purchase made during the Discover Samsung festivities, you'll earn a chance to win up to $5,000 in Samsung credit. Want to get your holiday shopping done early? On Tuesday, September 21, you can score Samsung's artistically inspired Frame TV for up to $300 off.
Here are the rest of the coming deals Samsung has announced.