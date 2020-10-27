Shopping

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The holidays will be here before you know it, but there’s no need to panic. You can find major markdowns on a ton of affordable gift items at Amazon's Holiday Dash event. Amazon's early holiday shopping event is on. There are great options for your loved ones, friends, co-workers and anyone else who landed on your holiday shopping list. 

During Amazon's Holiday Dash, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, early bird shoppers determined to get their hands on great deals for fashion fanatics, wine lovers, minimalists, bookworms, foodies, gamers and more can search Amazon’s ultimate Gift Guide to find more great gift ideas. 

Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Michael Kors, Guess, Puma, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Savage x Fenty, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are just some of the major brand retailers whose items are on sale and available to shop at a deep discount during Amazon's Holiday Dash event and beyond.

Shop great deals and sale on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, beauty items, hair tools, electronics, home decor items, toys, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more. 

Below, see our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100 from Amazon

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats

These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.

REGULARLY $129.95

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon

The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.

REGULARLY $59.99

Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon

Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot, which can be pre-ordered now for Nov. 5 release. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 

Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote
Amazon
Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure.

REGULARLY $149

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.

REGULARLY $100

Mini Projector 2020
Auking
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Mini Projector 2020
Auking

This AuKing portable movie projector is fit for playing videos, TV series, photos sharing, football matches etc. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives, X-Box ONE to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season.

REGULARLY $90

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot

This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $99.95

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 

REGULARLY $198

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $100, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $249

Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Amazon
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley

This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.

REGULARLY $82

Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker
Garmin
Garmin 010-01995-10 Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker
Garmin

Featuring a slim wristband and easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks heart rate, sleep patterns and more. 

REGULARLY $129.99

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Cowin
Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Cowin

Sleek noise cancelling wireless headphones with a built-in microphone and over 30 hours of playtime. This item comes in a variety of different colors including purple, black, red and white.

REGULARLY $69.99

Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Canon
Canon Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Amazon
Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Canon

Make snapping memories easy with the Canon Ivy CLIQ -- a slim, bright camera that instantly prints photos with a peel-and-stick backing. 

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 50% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister

This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility.

REGULARLY $139.99

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs

You look good -- might as well smell good, too!

REGULARLY $82

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.

REGULARLY $100

Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.

REGULARLY $19.99

Clique
Nixon
Nixon Clique
Amazon
Clique
Nixon

This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a 5-link band and stainless steel locking clasp.

REGULARLY $125

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips

A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 

REGULARLY $59.99

7QT Air Fryer Oven
MOOSOO
Moosoo Air Fryer, 7 QT Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
7QT Air Fryer Oven
MOOSOO

Moosoo’s arc shaped electric oil-less air fryer features a digital LED touchscreen, a visibility window and detachable rotating blade for easy cleaning. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Amazon
Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform

Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. 

Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam

The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. 

REGULARLY $72.98

Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Zink
Zink Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Amazon
Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Zink

This wireless mini photo printer is compatible with iOS, Android and Bluetooth devices. 

Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion
Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Amazon
Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion

This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $38.99

