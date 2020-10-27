Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon
The holidays will be here before you know it, but there’s no need to panic. You can find major markdowns on a ton of affordable gift items at Amazon's Holiday Dash event. Amazon's early holiday shopping event is on. There are great options for your loved ones, friends, co-workers and anyone else who landed on your holiday shopping list.
During Amazon's Holiday Dash, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, early bird shoppers determined to get their hands on great deals for fashion fanatics, wine lovers, minimalists, bookworms, foodies, gamers and more can search Amazon’s ultimate Gift Guide to find more great gift ideas.
Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Michael Kors, Guess, Puma, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Savage x Fenty, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are just some of the major brand retailers whose items are on sale and available to shop at a deep discount during Amazon's Holiday Dash event and beyond.
Shop great deals and sale on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, beauty items, hair tools, electronics, home decor items, toys, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more.
Below, see our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100 from Amazon.
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot, which can be pre-ordered now for Nov. 5 release. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm.
The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure.
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
This AuKing portable movie projector is fit for playing videos, TV series, photos sharing, football matches etc. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives, X-Box ONE to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season.
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.
This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $100, while supplies last.
This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.
Featuring a slim wristband and easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks heart rate, sleep patterns and more.
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
Sleek noise cancelling wireless headphones with a built-in microphone and over 30 hours of playtime. This item comes in a variety of different colors including purple, black, red and white.
Make snapping memories easy with the Canon Ivy CLIQ -- a slim, bright camera that instantly prints photos with a peel-and-stick backing.
This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 50% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).
This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility.
You look good -- might as well smell good, too!
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.
This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a 5-link band and stainless steel locking clasp.
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge.
Moosoo’s arc shaped electric oil-less air fryer features a digital LED touchscreen, a visibility window and detachable rotating blade for easy cleaning.
Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs.
The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours.
This wireless mini photo printer is compatible with iOS, Android and Bluetooth devices.
This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 149 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon
The Best Gifts From Amazon 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Prime Day Is Over, But Adidas Is Still Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon
The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale
Today Save Up to 55% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Sale
Save Up to 64% on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More at Amazon
Save Up to 67% on Designer Watch Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale
The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon Prime Day -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More
The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200
The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon
The Best 23 Luggage Deals at the Amazon Sale - Tumi, Samsonite & More
The Best Backpack Deals from Amazon's Holiday Dash
You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day (Still Available)
Amazon Prime Day: The Best Kids Shoe Deals
Save Up to 40% on Lacoste at Amazon's Holiday Dash
Fill Up Your Drawers -- Calvin Klein Underwear is 35% Off for Prime Day
Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon's Holiday Dash
The 19 Best Amazon Holiday Dash 2020 Sneaker Deals
Amazon Holiday Dash: Save Up to 75% on Designer Sandals