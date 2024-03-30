The 2024 MLB season is underway and so is another year of Fox Saturday Baseball. The slate kicks off today with the Houston Astros heading back to Minute Maid Park for Game 3 of a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are looking to put last season behind them, having only won 82 games and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2017 and 2022, have appeared in the ALCS in seven straight seasons. They'll try to make it eight in 2024.

As you prepare to settle in for a full Saturday of baseball, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Yankees vs. Astros game, including the best livestream options.

What time is Yankees vs. Astros Game 3?

The New York Yankees will face off against the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Saturday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET (4:15 p.m. PT).

How to watch the Yankees vs. Astros game without cable

The third Yankees vs. Astros game of Opening Weekend will air live on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Yankees vs. Astros game online via any of the live TV streaming services detailed below.

Watch Yankees vs. Astros on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch MLB games is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sing TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue plan with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording baseball games when you aren't able to watch them live.

Watch Yankees vs. Astros on FuboTV

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Fox and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Yankees vs. Astros game at no cost.

Watch Yankees vs. Astros on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also watch the Yankees vs. Astros game live since the provider offers Fox along with over 90 other channels. The Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle features 95 channels, including Fox. Watch MLB Opening Weekend along with every March Madness game on every network this season.

What channel is Yankees vs. Astros Game 3 on?

The New York Yankees at Houston Astros game will be broadcast on Fox today.

What games are on Fox Saturday Baseball today?

Along with the Yankees vs. Astros game, two other MLB Opening Weekend games will be on Fox today. First up is the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FS1 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Then there will be a NL West battle between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres at 7:15 p.m. ET.

