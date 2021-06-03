If you haven't heard, early 2000s trends are back! In particular, the tennis skirt is one of the must-have items for fashion girls who want to rock the nostalgic look. (It's everywhere on TikTok!)

For many viral trends as of late, Amazon is the go-to retailer when shopping for of-the-moment pieces that won't break the bank. And behold, we found a tennis skirt for $21. The pleated, flared mini skirt is available in a whopping 15 colors and sizes XX-Small to XX-Large. The design is actually made for exercise, which means it has all of the practical features of workout gear -- a high elastic waist, two slip pockets, a back zipper pocket and built-in shorts (aka, a skort).

The best part? Well, if you love the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo wore -- which are on sale for $20 ahead of Prime Day -- you're going to also love this tennis skirt. Customer reviews say the skirt accentuates the bum. It has a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 global ratings!

Marie H. said, "So comfortable! Gives me the illusion of a perky booty I once had."

Sharlene C. wrote, "The folds in the back makes it very flirty and gives me a butt!"

If you're looking for more fashion favorites on Amazon, be sure to check out the best Lululemon dupes, designer sunglasses, outdoor living essentials and swimsuits under $50.

