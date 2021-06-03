Shopping

If You Love the Booty-Lifting Leggings From Amazon, You Need This Tennis Skirt

By ETonline Staff
If you haven't heard, early 2000s trends are back! In particular, the tennis skirt is one of the must-have items for fashion girls who want to rock the nostalgic look. (It's everywhere on TikTok!)

For many viral trends as of late, Amazon is the go-to retailer when shopping for of-the-moment pieces that won't break the bank. And behold, we found a tennis skirt for $21. The pleated, flared mini skirt is available in a whopping 15 colors and sizes XX-Small to XX-Large. The design is actually made for exercise, which means it has all of the practical features of workout gear -- a high elastic waist, two slip pockets, a back zipper pocket and built-in shorts (aka, a skort).

The best part? Well, if you love the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo wore -- which are on sale for $20 ahead of Prime Day -- you're going to also love this tennis skirt. Customer reviews say the skirt accentuates the bum. It has a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 global ratings! 

Available in 15 different colors. 
Marie H. said, "So comfortable! Gives me the illusion of a perky booty I once had."

Sharlene C. wrote, "The folds in the back makes it very flirty and gives me a butt!" 

If you're looking for more fashion favorites on Amazon, be sure to check out the best Lululemon dupes, designer sunglasses, outdoor living essentials and swimsuits under $50.

