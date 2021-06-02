Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day deals 1280
Amazon

Prime Day 2021 dates have been released, and we're getting ready to save big this June!

Amazon announced Prime Day will take place on June 21 and 22. And in anticipation for one of the biggest online sales, we've gathered the best products from last year's summer sale event that we're expecting to be on sale again for Prime Day (some are even on sale right now!).

Early Prime Day deals include a Toshiba Smart HD TV, Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo Dot. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Prime Day deals in a few weeks. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from Amazon, ahead of Prime Day. 

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
Amazon
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV
This 32" Toshiba TV is on sale already for 35% off. 
$130 (REGULARLY $200)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
You can save 25% on AirPods right now! 
$120 (REGULARLY $159)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Get $5 off the highly-rated Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler when you select the coupon. 
$35 (REGULARLY $40)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Prime Day is always the best time to score a great deal on Amazon devices. 
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Square Cluster Stud Earrings in 14kt White Gold
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Ross-Simons Square Cluster Stud Earrings in 14kt White Gold
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Square Cluster Stud Earrings in 14kt White Gold
Keep an eye out for big savings on diamond jewelry. Many are priced under $1,000. 
$746
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Amazon
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Activewear is a huge category for Prime Day, especially styles from Amazon's own fashion brands like Core 10. 
$34 (REGULARLY $41)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Big Shopping Event

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting

Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

 