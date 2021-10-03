TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look

It's time to forget the coconut girl aesthetic and make room in your closet for Meg Ryan Fall!

If you haven't yet heard of this widely celebrated holiday (widely is used very loosely here), let us introduce you to TikTok's latest aesthetic obsession that's inspired by styles from America's sweetheart of the '80s '90s and early '00s in films like When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail (i.e. the holy trinity).

In an age defined by sequels, franchises and big box office flicks, the rom-com film niche still manages to have a hold on even the youngest of audiences -- and it's easy to see why. From the comforting cinematography and witty dialogue, to the timeless charm of autumn in New York, there's just something about Meg Ryan's rom-com catalog that makes you want to curl up and exist inside the cozy worlds brought to life by Nora Ephron's dialogue -- complete with bouquets of sharpened pencils and tunes from Jimmy Durante, of course.

While we might not be able to live out our dreams of existing in a romantic comedy, according to TikTok, we can at least look the part.

Users on the platform have recently started the "Meg Ryan Fall" trend, which involves styling autumnal outfits to look as if they're straight out of the actress' most beloved films.

Ryan's characters had a particular flair for sporting fall-friendly tones -- like browns, maroons and deep neutral hues -- in cozy sweaters along with more modern menswear styles like chic blazers, slacks and even the occasional loafer.

With nostalgic trends of the '90s making a big comeback these days, it's no surprise that Ryan's cutest outfits and timeless looks have reemerged as sources of style inspo for many. If you -- like us -- can't wait to embrace the trends of Meg Ryan Fall and Sally fashion, then allow ET Style to help you freshen up your closet with products inspired by your favorite rom-coms.

Ahead, shop inspo for Meg Ryan-approved looks that will help you to channel your inner '90s rom-com queen this autumn -- with styles from When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, among others. In need of other TikTok fashion inspiration? Check out the coconut girl aesthetic and shop styles inspired by the "old money" look.

Meg Ryan as Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally

Columbia Pictures

We might be biased, but Meg Ryan really seemed to hit her 'movie-character-fashion-stride' in When Harry Met Sally. From chunky sweaters and autumnal knits to draping crossbody bags and cozy loafers -- plus that iconic chocolate felt bowler hat she sported in Central Park -- her fall style was perfectly layered and chic.

GET THE LOOK

When Harry Met Sally is available to stream on HBO Max.

Meg Ryan as Annie Reed in Sleepless in Seattle

Columbia Pictures

Which element of Sleepless in Seattle was more iconic -- the references to an Affair to Remember or the outfits that were so good we can't help but remember them? Honestly, it's a toss-up -- but for now, we'll just say that no one can wear an oversized trench coat and blazer top combo quite like Meg Ryan's character, Annie Reed, in this movie.

GET THE LOOK

Sleepless in Seattle is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly in You've Got Mail

Warner Bros. Pictures

Kathleen Kelly's bookstore, The Shop Around the Corner, perfectly encompassed the culture and charm of the West Village. So, naturally, Meg Ryan's character had to do the same. From pleated pencil skirts and tan trousers, to classic cropped white tees and delicate fall sweaters, Ryan's outfits in You've Got Mail were effortless and statement-making, all at the same time. Plus, carrying the occasional book in her hand only added to the charm.

GET THE LOOK

You've Got Mail is available to stream now on HBO Max.

