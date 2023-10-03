Jacky Oh's death has officially been ruled accidental, and no criminal charges will be filed against her cosmetic surgeon. According to multiple reports, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled the former Wild 'N Out star's death an accident, and the Miami Police Department will not launch a criminal investigation.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31 at the age of 33. On Friday, a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People that the mother of three died from complications from cosmetic surgery.

TMZ previously reported that Jacky Oh flew to Miami back in May for cosmetic procedures, citing a since-deleted Instagram post, for a "mommy makeover." She was allegedly prescribed medications after the procedure and got a headache. When she went back to the surgeon for a post-operative appointment, Jacky Oh reportedly decided to get a massage to alleviate her pain and was advised to swap some of the pills she was taking.

The outlet reported that Jacky Oh then began to feel her head "burning," and she had difficulty speaking. A family member called 9-1-1, but Jacky was unresponsive before first responders arrived, and she was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prior to her death, Jacky Oh had been in a relationship with DC Young Fly. The pair met in 2015, the same year that DC Young Fly made his first appearance on Wild 'N Out, on which Jacky Oh was already starring. She had since left the series and was working as a realtor and had recently launched a lip gloss line.

The couple were parents to three children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months.

Since her death, DC has taken to social media several times to pay tribute to his late love. In June, he shared a throwback of the pair, writing, "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!... Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!"

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap," he concluded. "U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise ... jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

Not long after, DC Young Fly shared a video from Jacky Oh's celebration of life service, writing, "Sent you off the right way mama. Love u forever. The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got u."

He also delivered a eulogy at the somber event, noting that Jacky Oh "had a beautiful soul" and "was a great mother."

"Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system," he said. "We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

