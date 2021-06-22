It's no secret Jennifer Lopez is a fan of activewear, and her go-to Beyond Yoga leggings are on sale for Amazon Prime Day -- but hurry, it's the last day to score the deal.

There are a variety of styles from the celeb-loved brand part of Prime Day deals, like the popular Spacedye printed design to the sleek Sportgloss pair. J.Lo has been spotted wearing different Beyond Yoga leggings while out and about and on social media.

Amazon Prime Day is filled with markdowns on leggings, beauty products, designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, men's fashion, athleisure and activewear, items that went viral on TikTok, tech and home devices, kitchen appliances and cookware, home decor, baby essentials and travel gear.

Even celebrity favorites are on sale during Prime Day, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Margot Robbie's Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Pads and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop Beyond Yoga legging deals from Prime Day.

