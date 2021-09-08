It's no secret Jennifer Lopez is a fan of activewear, and her go-to Beyond Yoga leggings are still on sale at Amazon's Labor Day Sale -- but hurry because this brand is rarely discounted and sells out fast.

There are a variety of styles from the celeb-loved brand part of Amazon's Labor Day deals, like the popular Spacedye printed design to the sleek Sportgloss pair. J.Lo has been spotted wearing different Beyond Yoga leggings while out and about and on social media.

More discounts on celebrity favorites are still available, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

Plus, you can still shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the best Beyond Yoga legging deals from Amazon below.

