It's no secret Jennifer Lopez is a fan of activewear, and her go-to Beyond Yoga leggings are still on sale at Amazon even though Prime Day has officially ended -- but hurry because this brand is rarely discounted.

There are a variety of styles from the celeb-loved brand part of Prime Day deals, like the popular Spacedye printed design to the sleek Sportgloss pair. J.Lo has been spotted wearing different Beyond Yoga leggings while out and about and on social media.

More discounts on celebrity favorites are still available, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

Plus, you can still shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the best Beyond Yoga legging deals from Prime Day below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home from Day 2

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals Under $50, $30 and $20

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Streaming Devices

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Underwear

Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off for Prime Day

These Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Are on Sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Sandals and Flip Flops from Day 2

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals