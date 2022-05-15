Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty Is On Sale at Ulta Right Now

Even in a space that's as saturated with celebrity makeup and skincare lines as today's beauty market is, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty manages to stand out from the pack — with thoughtfully curated, sustainable beauty products that are loved by celebs and makeup gurus for alike for their clean composition, wellness-focused origins and (perhaps best of all) refreshingly affordable price-points.

Whether you've been looking for an opportunity to invest in some quality, clean skincare products or are simply hoping to update your summer beauty stock with some new essentials, now's arguably the perfect time to revamp your beauty arsenal and save big while you're at it — with the help of Ulta's current sale on the Honest Beauty line, of course.

Beginning today, May 15, through Sunday, May 22, Ulta is offering 20% off Honest Beauty products as part of a pre-summer promotion.

From tinted lip balms and a Vitamin C Radiance Serum to foaming cleansers, powder blushes, setting sprays and even the cult-favorite Magic Beauty Balm (a personal favorite), there are no shortage of great makeup and skincare goodies from Honest Beauty that are currently marked down at Ulta — and that are Jessica Alba-approved, no less.

Ahead, shop top-rated products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty — with select pieces on sale now at Ulta. Plus, check out Alicia Keys' new makeup line, and browse the best beauty and skincare deals to shop this weekend.

